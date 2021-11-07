Home Top News Zouk Love London: Take yourself with you after this dance

Nov 07, 2021 0 Comments
By Laurent Collin | On 07/11/2021 at 10:56 am | Updated on 07/11/2021 at 11:07 am

We have already met Lina Lothire, Arrived in the UK for the first time in 2015. Founder of the Society Caribbean in London – Antilles in London, Hosts a number of events in the British capital, including the 4th edition of its best-selling backstory dedicated to “Zouk Lovers”.

The format is original, because everything starts with a juke class from 7pm to 8pm, and then the music can continue generously until midnight, with juke therapy, but not only! Expect good doses of Kompa, Retro Zouk, Gouyad, Afro Beats & Dancehall.

As Lina puts it very well: “Zouk love London offers a unique opportunity in London to sing all of your classic songs, which flow on a glued-tight and single tile just like before the prison”.

Zouk Love London: Every second Thursday of the month

The date is easy to remember! Next meeting on November 11 at a cocktail bar near the Old Street Metro Loves Company. You can’t miss it with the red lights that illuminate the night.

Additional information about Site Zouk Love London

Photos and videos of the first editions Instagram

Glockroom Available and West Indian Pads for Sale!

Loves Company – 104-122 City Road, London EC1V 2NR

Thursday, November 11 from 7pm – Admission: From £ 10

