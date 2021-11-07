Scotland presents its first Test match to Australia

Fifteen du Sardon won the match against Wallabies at Murrayfield (15-13) on Sunday. Stuart Hawke and his team endured great Australian pressure late in the game.
In the middle of the first act marked by hand errors and approximations, the Scottish team benefited from a strength test scored by Hamish Watson (22nd, 7-0) in the third row. The Australian rise was quick at the start of the second half: Rob Leota put his team ahead by diving into Murrayfield’s wide-in goal (45th, 7-10).
This Scotland’s third consecutive win against Australia. In 2017 (19-24 and 53-24) the Caledonians dominated the Wallabies in the last two conflicts.
Ivan Ashman (59th, 12-10) took control of the game with an amazing action at the end of the Scots match, which was played by an enthusiastic public. Scorers James O’Connor and Finn Russell then battled for the best triggers, finally winning the racing opener.
Sardon’s Fifteenth will face South Africa (2pm) next Saturday, before hosting Japan on November 20 (2pm). The Wallabies have yet to face England at Twickenham (November 13, 6:30 pm) and Wales at the Millennium Stadium (November 20, 6:30 pm).