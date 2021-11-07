Home Top News Scotland presents its first Test match to Australia

Scotland presents its first Test match to Australia

Nov 07, 2021 0 Comments
Scotland presents its first Test match to Australia

Fifteen du Sardon won the match against Wallabies at Murrayfield (15-13) on Sunday. Stuart Hawke and his team endured great Australian pressure late in the game.

In the middle of the first act marked by hand errors and approximations, the Scottish team benefited from a strength test scored by Hamish Watson (22nd, 7-0) in the third row. The Australian rise was quick at the start of the second half: Rob Leota put his team ahead by diving into Murrayfield’s wide-in goal (45th, 7-10).

3

This Scotland’s third consecutive win against Australia. In 2017 (19-24 and 53-24) the Caledonians dominated the Wallabies in the last two conflicts.

Ivan Ashman (59th, 12-10) took control of the game with an amazing action at the end of the Scots match, which was played by an enthusiastic public. Scorers James O’Connor and Finn Russell then battled for the best triggers, finally winning the racing opener.

Sardon’s Fifteenth will face South Africa (2pm) next Saturday, before hosting Japan on November 20 (2pm). The Wallabies have yet to face England at Twickenham (November 13, 6:30 pm) and Wales at the Millennium Stadium (November 20, 6:30 pm).

See also  A month before the appointment, Camp Trump is considering martial law to cancel the election

You May Also Like

Margaux Salon in London and Frogs take care of you!

Margaux Salon in London and Frogs take care of you!

Zouk Love London: Take yourself with you after this dance

Zouk Love London: Take yourself with you after this dance

BFMTV

Bleaching affects 98% of the Great Barrier Reef

U.S. Justice suspends Biden desired vaccination duty on companies

U.S. Justice suspends Biden desired vaccination duty on companies

Australia postpones historic cricket match against Afghanistan over concerns over female players

Australia postpones historic cricket match against Afghanistan over concerns over female players

Fishing Licenses: Where are the Debates between London and Paris?

Fishing Licenses: Where are the Debates between London and Paris?

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *