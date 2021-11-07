Home Sports NFL Week 9 Schedule: TV coverage, channels, scores for each football game today

NFL Week 9 Schedule: TV coverage, channels, scores for each football game today

Nov 07, 2021 0 Comments
This may be one of the weeks in the NFL where afternoon slate offers more exciting clashes than prime-time clashes.

Sunday will begin with a clash between AFC North rivals in the state with the Browns traveling to Cincinnati to face Bangladesh. There will also be a clash between the league’s two best defenses with the Cowboys delivering the Broncos.

Green Bay hopes to escape a clash with Kansas City without Aaron Rodgers, so everyone’s view on the Packers-Chiefs game will be at 4 p.m. The clash will also take place between rivals NFC West when the 49ers host the Cardinals at 4:25 p.m.

The list of prime-time games should offer some more excitement. The Titans will play a four-game winning streak with the Rams 7-1 in the Sunday Night football clash. On Monday, the Steelers host Justin Fields and Pierce in the final game of the week.

Sports News has provided everything you need to watch the 9th week of the season.

Also: Watch NFL games live on fuboTV (7 day free trial)

This Week’s NFL Schedule: Week 9 TV Coverage

Here’s the full week 9 schedule of NFL season, final scores and how to watch each game live.

Note: National emissions are shown in bold

Thursday, November 4

Sports Time (ET) TV frequency
Golds 45, Jets 30 20h20 Fox, NFL Network, Fupodiv

Sunday, November 7th

Sports Time (ET) Channel
Browns Ax Bengal 13h00 CBS, fuboTV
Broncos chez cowboys 13h00 Fox, Fupotiv
Texans with dolphins 13h00 Fox, Fupotiv
Balkans among the Saints 13h00 Fox, Fupotiv
Riders among the giants 13h00 CBS, fuboTV
Patriots in the Panthers 13h00 CBS, fuboTV
Invoices at Jaguars 13h00 CBS, fuboTV
Vikings with crows 13h00 Fox, Fupotiv
Chargers in Eagles 16h05 CBS, fuboTV
Bakers to cooks 16h25 Fox, Fupotiv
Cardinals at 49 years old 16h25 Fox, Fupotiv
Titans à Rams 20h20 NBC, fuboTV
Monday, November 8th

Sports Time (ET) Channel
Our chez Steelers 20h15 ESPN, fuboTV

How to Watch NFL Games in Week 9

The NFL will have three main time games with scheduled clashes on Thursday, Sunday and Monday. The Jets and Golds have already played. Next, the Titans and Rams clash on “Sunday Night Football” on NBC. Then Pierce and Steelers clash in the “Monday Night Football” match.

The remaining slate will be broadcast on CBS or FOX. Check your local listings to see which games will be on your broadcast.

Canadian viewers can watch games on TSN, CTV and CTV2.

NFL marks the 9th week

Thursday, November 4

Sports But
Jets to the Golds 45-30, India

Sunday, November 7th

Sports But
Browns Ax Bengal
Broncos chez cowboys
Texans with dolphins
Falcons in the Saints
Riders among the giants
Patriots in the Panthers
Invoices at Jaguars
Vikings with crows
Chargers in Eagles
Bakers to cooks
Cardinals at 49 years old
Titans à Rams

Monday, November 8th

Sports But
Our chez Steelers

