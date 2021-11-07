NFL Week 9 Schedule: TV coverage, channels, scores for each football game today

This may be one of the weeks in the NFL where afternoon slate offers more exciting clashes than prime-time clashes.
Sunday will begin with a clash between AFC North rivals in the state with the Browns traveling to Cincinnati to face Bangladesh. There will also be a clash between the league’s two best defenses with the Cowboys delivering the Broncos.
Green Bay hopes to escape a clash with Kansas City without Aaron Rodgers, so everyone’s view on the Packers-Chiefs game will be at 4 p.m. The clash will also take place between rivals NFC West when the 49ers host the Cardinals at 4:25 p.m.
The list of prime-time games should offer some more excitement. The Titans will play a four-game winning streak with the Rams 7-1 in the Sunday Night football clash. On Monday, the Steelers host Justin Fields and Pierce in the final game of the week.
Sports News has provided everything you need to watch the 9th week of the season.
This Week’s NFL Schedule: Week 9 TV Coverage
Here’s the full week 9 schedule of NFL season, final scores and how to watch each game live.
Note: National emissions are shown in bold
Thursday, November 4
|Sports
|Time (ET)
|TV frequency
|Golds 45, Jets 30
|20h20
|Fox, NFL Network, Fupodiv
Sunday, November 7th
|Sports
|Time (ET)
|Channel
|Browns Ax Bengal
|13h00
|CBS, fuboTV
|Broncos chez cowboys
|13h00
|Fox, Fupotiv
|Texans with dolphins
|13h00
|Fox, Fupotiv
|Balkans among the Saints
|13h00
|Fox, Fupotiv
|Riders among the giants
|13h00
|CBS, fuboTV
|Patriots in the Panthers
|13h00
|CBS, fuboTV
|Invoices at Jaguars
|13h00
|CBS, fuboTV
|Vikings with crows
|13h00
|Fox, Fupotiv
|Chargers in Eagles
|16h05
|CBS, fuboTV
|Bakers to cooks
|16h25
|Fox, Fupotiv
|Cardinals at 49 years old
|16h25
|Fox, Fupotiv
|Titans à Rams
|20h20
|NBC, fuboTV
Monday, November 8th
|Sports
|Time (ET)
|Channel
|Our chez Steelers
|20h15
|ESPN, fuboTV
How to Watch NFL Games in Week 9
The NFL will have three main time games with scheduled clashes on Thursday, Sunday and Monday. The Jets and Golds have already played. Next, the Titans and Rams clash on “Sunday Night Football” on NBC. Then Pierce and Steelers clash in the “Monday Night Football” match.
The remaining slate will be broadcast on CBS or FOX. Check your local listings to see which games will be on your broadcast.
Canadian viewers can watch games on TSN, CTV and CTV2.
