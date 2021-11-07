Margaux Salon in London and Frogs take care of you!

Our 7th day Calendar of arrival .

Founded in London for five years, Bright Margaux and her team are there to do things for you, such as cutting, coloring or adding extensions to your hair and nails.

Rather than a hair salon, Marcox prefers the word beauty salons for his two “boutiques” located in the districts of Hybry and Kentish Town.

Natural ingredients, a warm atmosphere and a great sense of service make your visit pleasant. If you do not know yet Margaux Salon , It’s time to book your first date. Thanks for the mobile app Frogs in London , You will benefit 20% discount on your first visit, Tuesday to Friday.

At Margaux Salon, you feel at home …

Unlimited coffee, tea or hot chocolate, open discussions, smiles, complicity and of course a quality result. Here is Marcox’s promise: Here, we take time and want to do a job well. We are a group of activists, our passion is contagious … let it pollute you Also immediately download the Frogs in London processor available on the Apple Store and Google Play.

Margaux Salon: Two addresses in London

Highbury: 140 Blackstock Road – London N4 2DX / Dell 020 3952 8597

Kendish Town: 208 Kendish Town Road – London NW5 2AD / Tel 020 7482 0955