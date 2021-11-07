General Motors | GM wants to help establish 40,000 charging stations in North America

(New York) General Motors on Tuesday announced that it will work with its dealers to help establish 40,000 public electric charging stations in the United States and Canada from next year.

The initiative will boost the recharging network in North America, which, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, currently has nearly 125,000 terminals at 51,000 stations.

GM explains in a press release that it intends to distribute up to 10 terminals to each of its dealers and help them obtain financial assistance to obtain more.

The terminals thus obtained will be installed in key locations such as workplaces, buildings, sports and recreation areas or universities.

They are available to all electric car owners, not just those who own a GM-made vehicle.

The manufacturer, which only wants to produce cars with no emissions by 2035, also plans to sell charging stations to individuals.

“These two initiatives are part of our plan to bring everyone into the electric vehicle, which makes accessing charging solutions easier,” GM’s Manager Mark Reyes said in a statement.

US President Joe Biden aims to have a network of 500,000 charging stations in the country. Investments are planned in the broader infrastructure plan that has been under discussion for months in Congress.

Tesla, which sells two-thirds of electric vehicles in the United States, has set up its own network in North America: the group has about 25,000 target terminals in the United States and Canada, according to the Department of Energy. And supercharger (and more powerful) at nearly 6,300 stations.

His boss Elon Musk announced in July that he plans to open his “supercharger” network to all electric vehicles by the end of this year.