Big election poll: Elon Musk has asked his followers a question

American inventor Elon Musk today polled 62.5 million followers on Twitter, asking if he should sell his 10% stake in Tesla, of which he is the founder and director.

– There has been a lot of talk lately about profiteering as a means of tax evasion, so I recommend selling my 10% stake in Tesla – Musk wrote in a tweet, Reuters reports.

I propose to sell 10% of my Tesla shares as recent unknown gains are a means of tax evasion. Do you support this? – Elon Musk (elonmusk) November 6, 2021

He said he would abide by any poll results.

Mask’s comments come after a proposal in the US Congress to tax the millionaire’s property to help pay for President Joseph Biden’s social and climate program.

Musk, one of the world’s richest men, has previously criticized the proposed tax on billionaires on Twitter.

– Remember that I do not take cash or bonuses anywhere. I only have shares, so selling those shares is the only way to pay taxes in person – Musk said on Twitter.

Musk recently responded to the comments of David Bisley, director of the UN World Food Program, who appealed to the world’s richest people to use a portion of their wealth and come to the rescue once and for all.

Beasley specifically mentioned the mask with Jeff Bezos, the founder of “Amazon”, and said that only two percent of his estimated wealth, or $ 6 billion, could prevent 42 million people from dying of starvation.

– If the World Food Program explains to me exactly how to solve the problem of hunger in the world for exactly six billion dollars, I will immediately sell shares of “Tesla” – Musk said on Twitter.

