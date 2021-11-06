Wow! History of the only photos on the surface of Venus

Of course on social networks you have seen the yellow photo that is said to have been taken on the surface of Venus. Some users claim that this is the original photo and that it looks like this due to the high temperature and density of the atmosphere, but that is not entirely true.

So isn’t this the surface of Venus? Is the photo fake? The official Willis will say in the famous morning section, this is not a lie, but it is also not true.

Only photos of Venus

The truth is, there are photos of the surface of Venus, the second planet after the Sun. The point is, they are not so sharp, complete, or colored. The first man-made photographs of Venus were taken on October 22, 1975, after the Russian Venera-9 spacecraft landed in the Northern Hemisphere.

As stated in it Russian Federal Space Agency, The ship was launched on June 8, 1875 with a special thermal shield. However, after landing on the surface, it sent information 53 minutes before it melted and lost contact with the Earth.

After taking off from Earth, Venus-9 orbited the planet for 300 million kilometers in 136 days and began its landing.

To give us an idea, the spacecraft experienced 90 times more pressure and a temperature of 458 degrees Celsius than our planet. As soon as the ship touches the surface, it measures density, pressure, temperature, vapor volume, cloud particles, light measurements, radiation, and so on.

In between it turns out that only Venus 5 and 10% of sunlight reaches the surface due to the density of its atmosphere, which causes the greenhouse effect and raises the surface temperature much.

But, before it melted, Venus sent the first two photos of the spacecraft seen by mankind.

As you can see, the photos are not clear but you can see the ship’s landing gear and the planet’s rocky soil.

Later, the Russian space agency sent another spacecraft, the Venus 10 and 13, and sent more photos. Venera took the first color photographs of the silver surface on May 5, 1982. Since then mankind has not returned to that planet with more complex conditions.

Then where did the first photo come from? Is that a lie?

Somewhat not. AFP He was responsible for verifying the yellow photo from the beginning, which began to spread on social networks in late 2020. It turns out that the photo was released American researcher Dan B. Mitchell described it as a film “Perspective”.

The scientist explains that he combined the original image data from the Russian space probe using an image editing program. Although the general version of the photos is not clear, the original versions include the full panorama of images with a clear filter, in addition to the color panorams of images with red, green and blue filters.

Then what he did was combine the panoramas and get the final clear picture he published in black and white.

However, from that photo, someone took it back to color it. But the researcher says that the surface of Venus is not very accurate.