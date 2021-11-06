Home Sports White socks reject Caesar Hernandez’s choice

White socks reject Caesar Hernandez’s choice

Nov 06, 2021 0 Comments
White socks reject Caesar Hernandez's choice

MLB players and teams have until Sunday to decide whether to receive their respective contract options for 2022.

On the side of the Chicago White Sox, the decisions already seem to have been made. In fact, everything suggests that they will reject their second cushion player Caesar Hernandez’s $ 6 million option.

This is not surprising since he was a replacement following the injury to Nick Madrigal this season.

Hernandez signed a one-year, $ 5 million warranty for the 2020-2021 season. So he will have to settle for the average minimum salary of 232 since he moved to Illinois.

In addition to Hernandez, the White Sox have split with four other players, right-handed pitchers Jimmy Cortero and Evan Marshall, left-handed pitchers Jace Fry and outfielder Brian Goodwin. So they will be as free as the wind next week.

However, like Hernandez, that doesn’t mean they won’t be back in white socks uniform in 2022, but if they do, it will be cheaper.

As a result of these employee movements, there are now 34 players on the White Sox list.

Sebastien Broward

He has been interested in baseball since the age of nine, i.e. for more than 20 years, he loves everything connected with the biggest hobby of Americans. So he takes great pleasure in analyzing the actions and deeds of the players in the MLB.

Releases: 619

See also  Edmonton football star Alfonso Davis returns from injury, starting at 11 in Bayern Munich - Edmonton

You May Also Like

La superstar NBA des Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James, donne ses consignes à son coéquipier, le meneur Russell Westbrook, lors de l'Opening Night 2021, face aux Golden State Warriors

The former player shoots the lockers and calls for a big deal

MLB: Indians use contract option for third paceman Jose Ramirez

MLB: Indians use contract option for third paceman Jose Ramirez

La superstar NBA des Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James, a vu l'une des grosses rumeurs le concernant être démentie au sujet de sa transformation physique !

The origin of the LeBron injury has been revealed!

Astros is formalizing the arrival of Dusty Baker tomorrow

Astros is formalizing the arrival of Dusty Baker tomorrow

Jets Vs. Golds odds, prediction, betting trends for NFL 'Thursday Night Football'

Jets Vs. Golds odds, prediction, betting trends for NFL ‘Thursday Night Football’

MLB summary: Andrew McCutchen is a free agent | Trevor Boyer will not leave his contract

MLB summary: Andrew McCutchen is a free agent | Trevor Boyer will not leave his contract

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *