US Congress postpones vote on Biden’s massive social project, a setback for president

Despite several weeks of negotiations, the US Congress on Friday declined to comment on Joe Biden’s grand social and climate plan.

Democrats, however, hope to save furniture by snatching votes in the evening on a major infrastructure investment plan. The community plan must be submitted to the judgment of the elected authorities by the end of November.

The U.S. House of Representatives met this morning with a clear goal: to finally verify Joe Biden’s plans, he promises spending $ 3 trillion to replace the United States.

Providing a specific nursery school for all, including a very large community component, profound improvements in health care and significant investments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions – a deep redefinition of the welfare state in the United States.

But the plan has been the subject of some difficult negotiations within the Democrats, especially between the left and the moderate camp, and its total cost has already been halved to $ 1.750 billion.

“Challenge”

Throughout the day, the Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives sought to organize his troops and give impetus to the President’s plans.

“The plan we are proposing is innovative, historically significant, and that is the challenge,” he said in a letter to Democrats, as if to explain these infighting between the party’s elected officials.

But last-minute negotiations – moderately elected officials demanding the exact cost of these costly expenditures – stalled the process and forced leaders in Congress to postpone a referendum again.

According to Nancy Pelosi, this is now expected to be “before Thanksgiving Day”, i.e. before November 25th.

A little consolation to the president, this experienced man of politics said he was “confident” to vote in the House tonight on Joe Biden’s other big investment plan, $ 1.2 trillion to fix the problems. Investing in the U.S. Navy of the country’s dilapidated infrastructure, high-speed Internet and electric cars.

This massive investment plan has already been approved by the Senate in mid-August and is backed by elected officials from both parties. What he passed on in the House was a victory for Joe Biden (half-heartedly), he only had to recognize the text.

For the president, who has been weakened by a major defeat in this week’s local election in Virginia and is facing a declining public appraisal, the need for that victory is very dire.

But the Democratic Progressive Party has repeatedly warned that it will not support the speech without guaranteeing the fulfillment of Joe Biden’s social and climate elements.

In the hands of Manjin

Biden’s trips to the Capitol, breakfast with elected officials … The White House does everything it can to get support.

As the U.S. executive says it over and over again: Polls suggest that the president’s spending plans are very popular among Americans. However, Democrats will play their narrowest majority in Congress in a year during the midterm parliamentary elections, which is always dangerous for presidents.

But Joe Biden, who praised his negotiating skills during the presidential election campaign because of his long tenure as a senator, stumbles into these internal conflicts.

And the president is not at the end of his term.

After finally getting the green light from elected officials in the Chamber, its key social component still needs to be approved in the Senate, where it risks being significantly amended.

Its fate is particularly in the hands of Senator Joe Munch, an elected official from West Virginia, who says he fears the plan will further expand public debt and increase inflation.

Considering the Democrats’ very thin majority in the Senate, he has almost vetoed the plan.