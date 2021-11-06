The U.S. Congress passed the Biden Extensive Infrastructure Plan

(Washington) The U.S. Congress on Friday evening firmly approved a broad plan to invest in the infrastructure needed for Joe Biden, failing to convince lawmakers to vote on the Democratic president’s pain-stricken victory and the social component and environmental impact of its ambition. Reform plans.

Robin Legrand and Camille Gamedes

France Media Company

The Democrats needed 218 votes to implement this $ 1.2 trillion plan to modernize roads, bridges, and the high-speed Internet, which is considered the most ambitious in modern American history. They received 228 to 206, and due to the contribution of some Republican votes, the legislation was welcomed with a round of applause.

It is enough if the President signs it to come into force.

Joe Biden, who urgently needs to resume his presidency, is expected to present two key papers to the House of Representatives on Friday morning: this investment plan and a broader plan to transform the social security system and the fight against global warming worth $ 1,750 billion. In total, it cost about $ 3 trillion a decade.

Democrat leaders had to drop the referendum on the approval of the second term, which demanded clarification of spending by the party’s centrist faction. The party’s moderate and progressive margins finally agreed to a practical vote to begin the parliamentary process.

Store furniture

By adopting the same infrastructure plan on Friday night, Democrats are saving furniture despite deep divisions within their party.

Photo by Jose Louis Son, Associated Press Nancy Pelosi, Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives

Joe Biden, whose popularity plummeted a year before the midterm parliamentary elections, promised to vote in the Senate in the week of November 15 for his part in a broader community plan. Hold it.

The latter provides kindergarten for all, with significant improvements in health care and significant investments in reducing greenhouse gas emissions – the true definition of the welfare state in the United States.

But this is subject to very difficult negotiations within the Democratic Party, between the left and the moderate camp.

Throughout the day, Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi sought to organize her forces and build support for the president’s plans.

“The plan we are proposing is innovative, historically significant, and that is the challenge,” he said in a letter to Democrats, as if to explain these infighting between the party’s elected officials.

The Democratic Progressive Party has repeatedly warned that it will not support Joe Biden’s speech on infrastructure without a guarantee of fulfilling its social and climate elements.

Some elected Democrats, along with Republicans, voted “no” to approving the plan.

In the hands of Senator Munch

Photo j. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press Democrat Senator Joe Mancin

Biden’s trips to the Capitol, breakfast with elected officials … The White House has made no attempt to gain support in recent weeks.

Because the US executive says it over and over again: The president’s spending plans are very popular among Americans. However, Democrats will play their narrowest majority in Congress in a year during the midterm parliamentary elections, which is always dangerous for presidents.

But Joe Biden, who praised his negotiating skills during the presidential election campaign because of his long tenure as a senator, stumbles into these internal conflicts.

And the president is not at the end of his term.

If the green light is received from elected officials in the Chamber after mid-November, its key social component still needs to be approved in the Senate, where it risks being significantly amended.

Its fate is particularly in the hands of Senator Joe Munch, an elected official from West Virginia, who says he fears the plan will further expand public debt and increase inflation.

However, he welcomed the adoption of the text on “unprecedented investment and infrastructure for three decades” since Friday evening.

Given the Democrats’ s slim majority in the Senate, he has almost no veto over presidential plans.