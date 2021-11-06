Home Technology End of mandatory headphones, 14 years old for Android and a list of Android 12L beta smartphones

End of mandatory headphones, 14 years old for Android and a list of Android 12L beta smartphones

Nov 06, 2021 0 Comments

Don’t have time to follow yesterday’s news? Here is what stood out on Friday, November 5th: Headphones are no longer mandatory in smartphone boxes, a list of smartphones that have been with Android for 14 years and compatible with the Android 12L beta. To not miss any message, think Subscribe to the Frandroid Newsletter.

Mandatory Hands-Free Kit Decision in France: What Changes in Our Smartphones

Mandatory headphones in smartphone boxes … No longer needed. Senator Patrick Chaize (LR) confirmed this to us in an email, in the form of a bill aimed at reducing the environmental footprint of digital technology. The proposal was passed by Parliament, thus repealing the law.

14 years ago, Google offered Android: a preview of its history

Android celebrates its 14th birthday. The operating system, which has become essential, was provided by Google – equipped with more than three billion devices worldwide – in November 2007. We give you a quick look at the rearview mirror Recover and start the beginning of this historic project.

Android 12L Beta: Here are all the smartphones that can benefit from this

At the end of October, Google unveiled the new version of Android 12L. This version is designed for large screens such as tablets and foldable smartphones. But we now know that the pixel limit also benefits from it. Here is a list of mobile devices Those who deserve it.

