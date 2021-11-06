Home Economy Canadian company TC Energy reported a decline in third-quarter profit

Canadian company TC Energy reported a decline in third-quarter profit

Nov 06, 2021 0 Comments
McKinsey, tainted by opiates, will replace the boss

Canadian company TC Energy on Friday reported third-quarter net profit of C $ 779 million (1 541.6 million), down 13.8% from 904 million last year. At its press conference, which gave its financial results, the oil and gas pipeline operator announced that it was on track to approve seven billion dollars worth of new energy infrastructure projects by 2021.Most contain components aimed at reducing emissions or accelerating energy conversion. ⁇We offer our $ 22 billion guaranteed investment plan and install a significant number of other plans», Announced by FranCois Borier, President of TC Énergie.

Read moreBiden avoids Merkel’s gas pipeline, but annoys Moscow

In October, the company partnered with US-based Nicola Corporation to develop, build, operate and own “Large hydrogen production facilities (hubs) in the United States and Canada.“Fran பிரான்ois Fourier, who headed DC Energy for less than a year.”A great area»The capital invested by the company will be allocated for projects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. He further added, “More small projects“Put less risk on the company.

Calgary-based TC Energy announced in June that it was abandoning its controversial Keystone XL pipeline project, which would carry Canadian oil to U.S. refineries after the license was revoked by President Joe Biden. Management has provided an update on the progress of the construction of the Coastal Gasling Pipeline in British Columbia (western) aimed at transporting natural gas to the Pacific coast.

Read moreThe controversial new pipeline was commissioned between Canada and the United States

See also  Risk of Pollution of Large Lakes: Canada-US Dispute

TC Energy has indicated that there will be no disruption or disruption in the construction of the controversial pipeline. “We have all the necessary permissions to move forward, and we are 100% committed to LNG Canada on the unimpeded construction.Tracy Robinson, head of Coastal Gasling, said the pipeline was more than half complete.

You May Also Like

A Chinese agent tried in the United States

A Chinese agent tried in the United States

Business management software company HoneyBook raises $ 250 million

Business management software company HoneyBook raises $ 250 million

The United States is providing $ 10 million to detect the DarkSite group of hackers

The United States is providing $ 10 million to detect the DarkSite group of hackers

DarkSide Hacker Group | Washington provides $ 10 million to find leaders

DarkSide Hacker Group | Washington provides $ 10 million to find leaders

When will Thomas Basket return to Earth?

When will Thomas Basket return to Earth?

Among COP26, expected oil and gas rainfall

Among COP26, expected oil and gas rainfall

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *