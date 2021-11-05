The documentary about Magic Johnson is coming to Apple TV + soon

Erwin “Magic” Johnson, the famous American basketball player at the NBA All-Star Game in Chicago on February 16, 2020 Getty Images North America / AFP / Archives

The streaming site Apple TV + announced on Thursday that it would air a documentary on the life and work of Erwin “Magic” Johnson, the famous American basketball player who turned the sports world upside down by announcing his HIV-positive status in 1991. .

This four-part documentary, whose release date is not specified, changed the champion’s life from “his humble beginnings at Lansing in Michigan to his 5 NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers”, “how he”. “He became a successful activist and entrepreneur,” according to Apple TV +.

The project was first announced as a documentary on the American site Variety in June 2020, and a few weeks later was a hit on ESPN and Netflix for the documentary series “The Last Dance” about Michael Jordan’s epic Chicago Bulls. 90s.

Like the “F1: Drive to survive” (Netflix) game series or documentaries have become essential on streaming platforms.

The basketball genius who revolutionized the presidency, Magic Johnson changed the world of sports and beyond by announcing his HIV-positive status in 1991 when he was in full glory with the Lakers.

He used his celebrity to convince as many people as possible to protect themselves against the risks of HIV infection.

