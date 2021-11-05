Healthy snack while working on the computer or during video game

Whether you are doing some office work on your computer or having a good time playing video games with friends, the right snack companion can go a long way to affect your productivity. It is a common habit. While this is mostly true, what’s not is having a healthy snack. There is a huge difference between these two as one could go a long way to be detrimental to your health, particularly if it turns into a routine.

Potato chips and pizza washed down with probably several bottles of carbonated drinks is usually the first point of call for most gamers who spend a lot of time at the computer. However, it’s not healthy and will most likely leave your stomach grumbling and growing, and if you don’t keep that in check, you may have to spend more time and money hitting the gym to get back to shape.

The Best Healthy Snacks

While several healthy snacks can help you keep hunger at bay, we have selected a few options taking into consideration the following:

The ease of grabbing with one hand

Ease of preparation considering loading time between games or bathroom breaks

Grease-free snacks

So, let’s get started with the best snacks to have if you become hungry during the gambling session!

Toasted Pita Bread

Rather than going for the usual potato chips, you can try toasted pita bread, which might be more expensive but a lot healthier, especially if you are looking to make this your official snack at the computer. First, you can cut the bread into any shape, preferably triangles, spice it as you please with salt, parmesan cheese or garlic powder and place it in the microwave for about 10 minutes.

Don’t forget to coat in a non-stick spray and continue to microwave until you achieve your desired crispiness. But, you’ve got to be careful, so it doesn’t get burnt. Once it is ready, you’ve got yourself a bunch of addictive crunchy chips.

Trail Mix

You can swap cookies with this one and save yourself the stress of having to clean up your computer or workspace from the crumbs that are likely to be littered all over the place. Even more, it might shock you to know that despite being so delicious, cookies offer zero nutritional value, so why not go for something tastier and more nutritious? Being an avid adherent of a healthy lifestyle, Michelle Thomas suggests trying a combination of dried fruits like raisins mixed with nuts and some dark chocolate chunks. The hard nature of the nuts offers that same crispy effect from cookies and promotes good health.

Frozen Grapes

You can never get enough of these amazing berries, especially when they are frozen. If you’ve never tried this before, then you are going to love it. Grapes come in several varieties, black, red or green. The red is my personal favourite, and I munch them all day without getting bored. The best part is that frozen grapes are very delicious and rich in antioxidants. You should skip snacks like Sour Patch Kids for these.

Sushi

Like Pizza, Sushi is a very popular delivery food, and you can easily devour the rolls with one hand while you go about your business in front of a screen. However, Japanese cuisine might not appeal to everyone, especially if you are not a fan of fish, but if you spend a lot of time at the computer, it is definitely worth a try and here is why.

First, salmon, which happens to be one of its major ingredients, is rich in docosahexaenoic acid and omega-3 fatty acids, which have been proven to help against cognitive disabilities like depression and ADHD.

Fruits

Whether fresh or dried, fruits contain natural sugars that are healthy for the body as well as also provide nutrients. Fruits can easily replace a lot of sugary snacks like candy, but you have to be careful as some dried fruits are usually added with extra sugar, which might not be healthy, especially if you are one of those fitness enthusiasts.

Meanwhile, depending on the type of fruits you are opting for, the nutritional benefits vary. For example, apples are rich in fibre and antioxidants, while citrus fruits provide you with a massive dose of vitamin C.

Conclusion

Unhealthy snacks like cookies and chips and video games are a common partnership often seen among gamers and people who spend a lot of time at the computer. Unhealthy snacks, especially when consumed in large quantities and routinely, can result in weight gain, which opens the door to several related health conditions like diabetes and hypertension. In addition, it could mar your physical health with your waistline growing with each passing day. Mind you, getting back in shape is a lot more difficult.