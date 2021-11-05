Good sales, good sales! Sales of the Redmi Note 11 Series have surpassed 500,000 units in China in the first hour.

Xiaomi Now released Redmi Note 11 Series Officially in China on October 28th. Features include the Redmi Note 11 Pro +, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11.

Recently, the camp announced its success. After the launch of the Redmi Note 11 series in China for the first time on November 1, the mobile phones, which were very well received by Chinese fans, were able to sell more in the first hour. Thanks to the fans for believing 5 lakh devices

The Redmi Note 11 Series is believed to be the lowest priced, mid-range 5G mobile phone that many Thai fans have been waiting for, especially the Redmi Note 11 Pro + and Redmi Note 11 Pro which come with a beautiful square edge design. That will attract many.

The specification is complete with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch rate, and has a very thin screen edge of 1.75mm with a relatively small front camera aperture of 2.96mm.

It has a 108MP main camera, 9-in-1 technology, resolution of large pixels 1 / 1.52 ″, 12000 × 9000 pixels and dual ISO technology. Internal Power Uses MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset, supports 5G, WiFi connections. 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC 3.5mm headphone jack and dual JBL speakers.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro + has a 4500mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging (100% charged in 15 minutes), while the Redmi Note 11 Pro has a 5160mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging.

The smaller version of the Redmi Note 11 comes with a body design with rounded edges, a 6.6-inch screen with 90Hz refresh rate, 3 rear cameras, 50MP + 16MP + 8MP, powered by MediaTek Dimension 810 chipset, 5000mAh. Battery. It supports fast charging 33W Pro

Current rumors suggest that the Redmi Note 11 will be rebranded for sale worldwide. POCO M4 Pro 5G Has a lineup that will be released on November 9th, a model like this is available.Certified by NBTC. In Thailand as well, it is expected to be introduced and marketed in Thailand soon.

