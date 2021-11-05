Festive gatherings increase the rate of events over the age of 65

France2

Officials are warning about festive gatherings for the elderly. In some sectors, the incidence rate for people over 65 is increasing.

Rediscover life before Kovit. Dance Sites, Senior Clubs or Pettank Grounds. Happiness for retirees. But this collection is worrying when the incidence rate of people over the age of 65 is rising in some sectors.

At the Bridge Club in Nantes, players enjoy rejoining, but with caution. “We have been playing a contact game on the internet (…) for over a year“, An activist testified, he had to show his sanitary pass and mask himself before entering.

But not everyone is so careful. The Pays de la Loire Health Agency has relaxed the ban and lists meetings and warns of alarming incidence rates for people over 65: 198 per 100,000 people in Vendée, more than twice the total population, 192 in Maine-et-Loire and 180 in Sarte, tea. Officials detect contamination during balls, birthday parties or joint meals. The incidence rate in people aged 60-69 is over 200. The danger of these meetings: Forgetting prohibition gestures. This is because while the vaccine protects well against severe forms of the disease, it does not eliminate the risk of transmitting the virus.