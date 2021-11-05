Home Top News A judge was skeptical of Trump’s attempts to keep his transactions secret

A judge was skeptical of Trump’s attempts to keep his transactions secret

Nov 05, 2021 0 Comments
A judge was skeptical of Trump's attempts to keep his transactions secret

Donald Trump’s lawyer asked a federal judge on Thursday to stop sending to Congress thousands of documents related to the former president’s actions in the January 6 attack on Capitol, but the magistrate did not believe his arguments. The Republican millionaire wants to keep these documents secret, including lists of people who met or invited him that day, as told by a parliamentary commission in the hands of Democrats.

This “special committee” of the House of Representatives was set up to assess the role played by Donald Trump in the attack on the Congress seat by his supporters when elected officials certified Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election.

You May Also Like

In Australia, bleaching reached 98% of the major barrier

In Australia, bleaching reached 98% of the major barrier

In COP26, Australia highlights a gas company and "shocks" the fire victims' association

In COP26, Australia highlights a gas company and “shocks” the fire victims’ association

En Amérique, la restauration aérienne de Newrest séduit les compagnies

In the United States, Nurestin Airline Catering attracts airlines

The French Pharmacy Londres soins visage beauté

-10% at French pharmacy and drugstore in London with frogs in London

Kaka graduated with her Diploma in Training / South America / Brazil / SOFOOT.com

Kaka graduated with her Diploma in Training / South America / Brazil / SOFOOT.com

Boeing Ryanair

Ryanair plans to exit the London Stock Exchange

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *