The Republican Party won the Virginia governor’s election, a setback for the Fiden administration

Republican nominee Glenn Young won Wednesday’s local election for governor of Virginia, with former black anti-racism policeman Eric Adams winning a poll that could be seen as a test for Democrats and President Joe Biden. The New York mayor is a normal flow to this poor American from Brooklyn who committed misdeeds in his youth before becoming a politician in the Democratic Party on the outside.

With more than 95 percent of the vote counted, Young is 2.7 points ahead of Democrat Terry McAliffe, a setback for Democrats. Following these results, the NBC and ABC announced the victory of the Republican candidate. Voters in the state adjacent to the capital, Washington, have called for a new governor based on their eligibility for the by-elections. He faces Yong, 54, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, and Terry McAliffe, 64, backed by Democratic President Biden.

According to the Virginia Public Access Program, the turnout was higher in 2017, with nearly 1.2 million pre-poll voters than when Democrat Ralph Northam was elected. When the first results were announced, Yongkin told his supporters, “This has not been an election campaign for a long time. It is becoming a movement that you all lead.”

On the other hand, the post of New York mayor is considered the most sensitive in the United States after the presidency of the United States, and Democrat Bill de Blasio is stepping down on December 31, and his popularity is very low. He took out a city with an estimated population of more than eight million, among others, from the chaos of the epidemic that recorded more than 34,000 deaths. Shortly after the close of voting at 09.00 pm (0100 GMT, Wednesday), “NBC”, “CBS” and “New York 1” broadcasters announced Adams as the winner of the race. According to unofficial results from the New York City Electoral Board, Adams will receive more than 70 percent of the vote. Democrat Adams, 61, defeated his Republican opponent, 67 – year – old Curtis Sliva, and will be the second black mayor in the history of the U.S. economic and cultural capital after David Tenkins (1990-1993). In addition, Liberal Michelle Wu won the post of mayor of Boston following the resignation of her opponent Anisa al-Sibi George, thus making Wu the first woman of Asian descent to serve as mayor. Abdullah Hammood, 31, of Lebanese immigrant parents, was the first person of Arab descent to defeat former Wayne County Commissioner Gary Vronshak and become mayor of Dearborn in Michigan. Amir Khalif, a Yemeni-American doctor, won a historic victory in the US local elections, becoming the first Yemeni mayor of Hamdromk in Michigan, according to local media reports. Agencies)