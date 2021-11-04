The Chinese president presented the highest scientific and technical award to two scientists

The China 2020 National Science and Technology Awards Ceremony was held today, Wednesday morning. Learn about the significance of this award Edit

247 – The China 2020 National Science and Technology Awards Ceremony was held on Wednesday morning. The event was attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Li Keqiang and other leaders of the country. China International Radio.

At the ceremony, Xi Jinping presented the highest scientific and technological award to aeronautical designer Gu Changfen and nuclear expert Wang Dasong for outstanding contributions to scientific and technological discoveries. The Chinese leader presented medals and certificates to delegates who have received national awards for natural science, technological discovery and scientific and technological advancement.

Then Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong delivered a speech. He congratulated the awardees, praised the scientists and engineers, and thanked the foreign experts who support China’s science and technology causes.

Discover the secret of China’s inventions with this award

Innovation is China’s first matrix for development, represented by a series of scientific and technological discoveries over the past five years, including manned space program, lunar exploration, quantum interaction, speed, and navigation. Organization, among other things. According to the 2020 Innovation Index World Rankings, China was elevated from 29th in 2015 to 14th currently. All these demonstrate the growth of innovation in the country.

Currently, China has the largest access of intellectuals in the most complete sectors of the world. The number of professional intellectuals has increased from 555.04 million in 2010 to 783.98 million in 2019, while the number of people dedicated to research and development in the country is the highest in the world in the last 8 years. Last year, China registered 68,720 international patents, leading the world.

In October 2021, China set a strategic goal to accelerate the construction of intellectual and innovation centers and introduced a series of policies to achieve them, namely Beijing, Shanghai and the Great Bay of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau. , Establishing sites that attract the best talent and strengthening support for national laboratories and innovation institutes. According to the State Administration of Statistics, China’s invention index for 2020 reached 242.6 (up from 100 in 2005), an increase of 6.4% over 2019.

Science has no boundaries. Another reason for the good results China has achieved in the field of science and technology is its global vision and openness to the outside world. This year three awards are open to foreign experts and five award-winning projects were conducted with the participation of foreigners. Chinese and foreign scientists have promoted wide-ranging cooperation in various fields and have achieved remarkable results, and the steps of open and scientific and technological cooperation in China will be even stronger.

We note that the team led by Zhang Nanshan was presented with the award at the meeting. His team has always stood by its scientific approach in the fight against the Covid 19 epidemic and has saved the lives of many Chinese and played a key role in fighting the epidemic internationally.

Through this meeting, we can see that the secret of Chinese inventions lies not only in the importance and training of scientific and technological intellectuals, but also in the openness of exchanges. China has always believed that scientific and technological progress is for the benefit of all mankind. China International Radio’s commentary emphasizes that all of this is the practice of the concept of a shared future society for humanity and China’s contribution to the world.