Kaka graduated with her Diploma in Training / South America / Brazil / SOFOOT.com

Kaka, who retired at the end of 2017 after working in Orlando City, wants to start a new career. Like many footballers before him, the Brazilian has started training again to qualify as a coach. In a video contacted by the Sao Paulo Club, the former playmaker explained that he had asked the team’s current manager and his former teammate Rogerio Ceni for permission to stay for 50 hours. Allocation required by the CBF (Brazilian Football Federation) to obtain a training diploma.



What a joy to wear a tricolor! This time CBF Trainer License Complete the course. Thanks Sao Paulo FC By the way, more this opportunity. pic.twitter.com/KF1SHYp8C9 – காக்கா (KAKA) November 3, 2021

For now, Ballon d’Or 2007 wants to keep many more doors open and pursue parallel courses. “I’m in a research phase, discovering different areas and having a different sense of the situation. For example, I’m in my fourth game management course, which is a field that fascinated me.” , Details Kaká. Paradoxically, Rogerio Cheney already sees a bright future for him: “He’s the next coach! When I leave, he’s going to capture Sao Paulo.”

Fabio Cannavaro, Andriy Shevchenko and now Kaká: Retired Golden Balls all go to the other side. See you in ten years, Kareem Benzema.

