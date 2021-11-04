Jupiter’s big red dot is not only wide but also deep

Jupiter’s big red dot, an oval stain on the largest planet in the solar system, looks like a slightly elongated pancake. As the biggest storm against Jupiter, air is pushed to the surface through the center as part of a larger high pressure system, which is certainly the biggest storm in our solar system, as well as the most visible feature of the massive. Gas giant. As NASA’s chief researcher for Juno’s mission told reporters on Thursday, scientists had previously imagined it was flat – like a pie.

But according to new research, Jupiter’s oval red dot actually resembles a large layer covered with a coating and syrup. In other words, it is not only 1.25 Earth wide but also deep.

Scott Bolton, who is also the director of the Department of Aviation Science and Engineering at the San Antonio Southwest Research Institute, explained during the press conference. Bolton replied A couple New research Although it was recently published in Science, it is based on data from more than two years. When NASA’s Juno spacecraft (which entered Jupiter’s orbit in 2016) flew over Big Red Point in February and July 2019, it did so to see how deep this 10,000-mile-wide vortex could be above the clouds.

In the process, they discovered that the largest red dot was about 40 times deeper than the Mariana Trench, the deepest point on Earth’s ocean. In fact, in the first study, scientists believe it could reach depths of more than 120 miles. In the second study, the researchers predicted that it would reach a maximum depth of more than 300 miles.

What is important here is that the inner and deep atmosphere of Jupiter can be connected by processes that are not yet understood. If so, it suggests that Jupiter, 11 times larger than Earth, may be home to larger-scale weather events than scientists previously expected. In both calculations, scientists believe the Great Red Spot extends beyond Jupiter’s atmosphere, where it is condensed into clouds of water and ammonia.

Marcia Parisi, a researcher at NASA’s Jet Engine Laboratory in Pasadena, California: “The big red dot is as deep as the International Space Station. The International Space Station is above our heads.” Reporters. However, the Great Red Spot is still shallower than the large windmills that operate it, as these areas reach depths of over 1,800 miles.

In addition to discovering more than the Great Red Spot, Juno’s mission revealed that Jupiter had five hurricanes at the South Pole and eight at the North Pole. Accordingly, the latter is formed as a pentagon and the former as an octagon. Juno observed sixteen air cycles in Jupiter’s atmosphere, acting as well Ferrella cells on Earth (Only two of them). Jupiter begins at cloud level and extends downward for at least 200 miles as the Earth’s ferrule cells extend 6 miles from the surface.

The Great Red Spot has been a magnet for humans for almost two centuries since it was first observed in 1831. Since then, astronomers have noticed a change in the size of this attractive feature, and this has changed in recent years. Shrink. Although it was twice the diameter of the Earth in 1979, it shrank by a third in the next 42 years. Despite the fact that the Big Red Spot is an element of the gas giant, it may eventually shrink until it disappears. There are still many secrets in it today.