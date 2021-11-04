If you want to sign in to your Google Account from November 9 .. you have to do this!

Internet Desk: As the number of cyber crimes increases, technology companies are taking strict security measures to provide secure services to users. As part of this, Google has stated that users no longer need two-step verification (2-step verification or 2SV – two-step verification) to log in to their account. In May of this year Google made a major announcement. From November 9, two-step verification will be mandatory for users to sign in to their account. “By the end of 2021, 150 million Google users and 2 million YouTube users will be using this feature,” Google said in a blog post.

Is it against two step verification?

Many users are already using this two-step verification. This is a shield provided by Google as part of the protection of user accounts from cybercriminals. Google prompts users to enable two-step verification when they sign in to their account. Comes to user’s phone or email after OTP is enabled. Typing it will open the account. Google says that if users do not enable this feature by November 9, it will be enabled automatically later.

How to run?

* After logging in to Google with your Gmail ID, right-click on the icon with your name or photo.

* Shows how to manage your Google Account. Clicking on it will open Google Account settings.

* Click the Security option and scroll down to see the two-step verification feature.

* If you see that it is disabled, click on it and it will ask you to continue to complete the verification.

* Then OTP will come to your phone. Two-step verification is enabled while typing.