How Theory Henry fights against online harassment

After condemning the toxicity of social networks, former footballer Thierry Henry announced on Tuesday that he would continue his commitment against online harassment with a sports equipment manufacturer and voluntary charity in Lisbon.

“We need the help of those in high places (…) We must unite to ensure that these people, for example, pass a law, and make these sites more accountable for what is happening there.”, Arsenal and France announced the former pride of the team.

The 1998 world champion announced his partnership with his Puma brand and Game of Ever Lives Foundation during an internet summit in the Portuguese capital on Tuesday, the annual high point of the digital economy and new technologies.

Thierry Henry explained that he did not realize its scarcity and was not ready to return to it because he had disabled his social media accounts last March. “They weren’t functioning well enough. They weren’t really trying to change anything.”, The former 44-year-old striker at a press conference, said the current Belgian selection assistant coach.

The web summit opened on Monday evening, with the much-anticipated intervention of whistleblower and former Facebook employee Francis Hougan, who accused the US company of putting profits above the well-being of its users.

One weekend in late April, many athletes and clubs launched a campaign to boycott social networking sites, especially English, against online abuse, including racism.