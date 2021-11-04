-10% at French pharmacy and drugstore in London with frogs in London

Our fourth day Calendar of arrival .

In November, thanks to the Frogs mobile app in London, we are switching from partner to partner and from offer to offer. Stop at Marylebone and Clapham at this time, where all your pharmacy and pharmacy products are available at affordable prices.

In fact, by downloading the app frogsinlondon , Marylebone and Make me Feel in Clapham will automatically benefit from a 10% discount on all items you purchase at both stores, but also on all your online orders. Both brands are perfect meeting places for those looking for the best skin care, beauty and the best French pharmacy. You can find your favorite French products such as Caudalie, La Roche Posay, Nuxe, Institut Esthederm, Avène, Mustela and many more online.

Good advice from Dr. Marine Vincent, a pharmacist and founder in London

Marine Vincent who recently celebrated her Five years of operation in London , Marylebone has at your disposal health tips and advice on prescribing specific medications (contraceptives, antibiotics, etc.) without going to the doctor.

There is more space in each store dedicated to complementary therapies and treatments such as acupuncture, physiotherapy, nutrition, face and body treatments, toothpaste roll, massages. Marylphone And Club .

Practical information

French Pharmacy – 10 New Coventish Street, London W1G 8UL Phone: 0207 935 8300