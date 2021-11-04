Home Top News -10% at French pharmacy and drugstore in London with frogs in London

-10% at French pharmacy and drugstore in London with frogs in London

Nov 04, 2021 0 Comments
The French Pharmacy Londres soins visage beauté
By Laurent Collin | 10:03 am on 11/04/2021 | Updated on 04/11/2021 at 10:17 am

Our fourth day Calendar of arrival.

In November, thanks to the Frogs mobile app in London, we are switching from partner to partner and from offer to offer. Stop at Marylebone and Clapham at this time, where all your pharmacy and pharmacy products are available at affordable prices.

In fact, by downloading the app frogsinlondon, Marylebone and Make me Feel in Clapham will automatically benefit from a 10% discount on all items you purchase at both stores, but also on all your online orders. Both brands are perfect meeting places for those looking for the best skin care, beauty and the best French pharmacy. You can find your favorite French products such as Caudalie, La Roche Posay, Nuxe, Institut Esthederm, Avène, Mustela and many more online.

Good advice from Dr. Marine Vincent, a pharmacist and founder in London

Marine Vincent who recently celebrated her Five years of operation in London, Marylebone has at your disposal health tips and advice on prescribing specific medications (contraceptives, antibiotics, etc.) without going to the doctor.

There is more space in each store dedicated to complementary therapies and treatments such as acupuncture, physiotherapy, nutrition, face and body treatments, toothpaste roll, massages. Marylphone And Club.

Practical information

French Pharmacy – 10 New Coventish Street, London W1G 8UL Phone: 0207 935 8300

Make me feel – 25 Abbeville Rd, London SW4 9LA Phone: 020 8675 1207

See also  Tom Hanks' son Chad Biden raises eyebrows with Jamaican accent in bizarre video of victory

You May Also Like

Kaka graduated with her Diploma in Training / South America / Brazil / SOFOOT.com

Kaka graduated with her Diploma in Training / South America / Brazil / SOFOOT.com

Boeing Ryanair

Ryanair plans to exit the London Stock Exchange

Foreign students are expected to return to Japan and Australia soon

Foreign students are expected to return to Japan and Australia soon

Diwali

Deepavali, the light festival of the Hindus, was celebrated in London on Thursday

Fishing: Negotiations between Paris and London intensify, meeting in Brussels on Friday

Fishing: Negotiations between Paris and London intensify, meeting in Brussels on Friday

The Mattress Matters: Importance of a Good Mattress to Health

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *