Trump bought shares in SPAC by GOP representative Larry Buckson

Delegate Larry Bookson, R-Ind., Leaves the House Republican convention meeting on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at the Capitol Hill Club.

Republican Rep. Larry Boxing has bought the PSPC for $ 15,000, which is expected to launch a social media platform planned by former President Donald Trump.

The Indiana Congressman bought shares in Digital World Acquisition Corp., or DWAC, on October 25, according to a public statement released Monday. The investment is at least $ 1,001 but not more than $ 15,000.

Bookson’s investment is the second acquisition by a member of Congress of DWAC. Representative Marjorie Taylor Green invested up to $ 50,000 in PSPC, CNBC reported last week. This also appears to be the first stock transaction publicly disclosed by Faction since 2013, according to Quiver Quantitative, an alternative data organization that monitors the business activities of members of Congress.

Buxhan, who has worked as a physician and surgeon, has served in Congress since 2011. He is a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

In January, pro-Trump rebels attacked the Capitol, Bookson Said in a press release Trump provoked a revolt. “I do not condone the president’s dangerous speech,” he said. Soon, however, Buchanan Voted against Trump is accused of inciting the Capitol invasion.

DWAC is a temporary acquisition company It said it plans to merge with the Trump Media & Technology Group, a new social media company Trump said “Tackle Big Tech Censorship”.

A spokesman for the Bucshon office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNBC.

In the week and a half since the announcement of the target company, the share of the most active trading has increased more than fivefold. There were signs that active retail investors on social media sites like WallStreetBets were the trigger for the astronomical rally.