You may vaguely know only Huawei, the largest Chinese technology company in the United States view. Huawei is a test of how the US government is trying to keep the country strong, secure and at the pinnacle of technology as the future of technology becomes American. Huawei is an example of US-elected officials taking a tough but scattered stance against China and leaving their own country vulnerable in other ways. Let me explain more about Huawei, why America is crushing the company, and what it means to Americans and other parts of the world. Remind me of what Huawei does? Huawei sells smartphones and devices that are the backbone of telephone and Internet networks. The company was launched in the late 1980s, and its rise as one of China's first truly global business successes reflects the country's economic and technological transformation.

The company has commented on this To rip out foreign competitors, Sought to circumvent US laws prohibiting trade with Iran and helped the rulers of some countries Spying on their citizens. The most serious claim by US government officials is that Huawei is inseparable from the Chinese Socialist Party. The United States has said for years that Huawei's Internet tools could be used as a gateway to Chinese government espionage or that it could destroy important parts of the Internet in the event of a future conflict. Huawei has always said that these fears are unfounded and that the US government has never provided public evidence for its claims. Huawei's Great Repression: Until a few years ago, there was a stalemate. In many countries outside the United States, companies have purchased a lot of Huawei Internet equipment, and people have bought a lot of its smartphones. But in the United States, the government has banned mainly Huawei products. The Trump administration has taken two steps to change the current situation. First, US authorities have sought to persuade many countries to exclude Huawei's Internet equipment from next-generation 5G mobile communications networks. Second, the United States has placed strict limits on Huawei's ability to purchase computer chips and other technologies. The Biden administration more or less followed the policies. Huawei's phone sales began to plummet as the company was unable to obtain vital components, and some countries decided not to purchase Huawei Internet equipment. Huawei's business is still healthy, though It got more and more sick. There are other culprits for Huawei's struggles, but the policies of the US government are a big factor.

What is the problem? Most Americans do not care about the suffering of a foreign company, and no one in Washington wants to go easily with China or Chinese companies. But I want Americans to question whether the policies used against Huawei on our behalf are the most effective use of government focus and power. Sam bags, A cyber policy scholar in the think tank of New America, told me that US policy regarding Huawei is widespread and may divert executives from other vulnerabilities. Having Huawei devices at the center of America's vital infrastructure may be the right step to protect America's vital communications networks, but government officials still have a lot to do, he said. Putting Huawei aside could not prevent the increasingly dangerous computer attacks against U.S. businesses and government agencies, hospitals, water systems and companies. Energy providers, For example. US policy can certainly address these risks. But it has become easier for the United States to be tough on China than to solve complex problems in its own country. "Huawei's repressive network does not solve the security issue," Sox said. "I'm concerned it's a missed opportunity to keep very strong security standards." He also asked why Huawei would not be allowed to buy smartphones for sale in France or parts for cell phone towers in Latin America.