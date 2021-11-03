Tuesday, November 2, 2021. 3:44 p.m.

The NFL Network announced on Tuesday that Quebecer Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has switched from the Kansas City Chiefs to the New York Jets, the deadline for transactions on the Guttell circuit.

The leaders traded defense against the tight Don Brown.

After helping the leaders to win the Super Bowl in 2020, Kovit decided not to play the final season of Duvern-Dordif to lend a hand to the Quebec health system during the 19 epidemics. Attack Lineman is a medical graduate at McGill University.

When he returned to the game, he was in a race to regain his starting position with an attacking line-up of leaders, but a broken arm in August left him inactive for a month. He was only standing on the stand during last Monday’s game.

Duvernay-Dortiff travels to New York, where the jets have an attack line made up of senior starters, saving a new player, Alija Vera-Tucker.

At the beginning of his 57th career, Duvernay-Tardif removed the no-move clause that leaders could continue to trade, giving the Jets blocking group even more experience.

“Words cannot express my gratitude to the Kansas City Chiefs organization. They made my dream come true by painting me in 2014. Thanks to coach Reed, he always trusted me and encouraged me to develop two interests, medicine and football. Winning the Super Bowl with this team in 2020 will be one of my proudest moments.

“Saying goodbye to Kansas City is not an easy decision. […] Joining the Jets gives me the best opportunity to play. “

The 30-year-old footballer was selected in the Chiefs sixth round in 2014. He was the starting guard on the right side in the captains’ 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl LV.

Brown has spent the last three seasons with the Jets, mostly as tough tacklers and special teams. He caught 44 passes and 4 touchdowns for 420 yards in seven seasons in the NFL.

Brown, 29, also played for the Baltimore Ravens and the Chicago Pierce.