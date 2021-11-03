Put in all the sauces, the BMW R 9T is definitely one of the tuners ’favorite motorcycles around the world. Pays homage to the Aston Martin DP9R car, Decorated with many metal parts and 3D printing A R Nine T Signed Vagabund, Or Steampunk from Russia, BMW R 9T takes you on a journey according to the makers’ creations.

The final product based on German motorcycles takes us all over the planet. A trip to Australia to discover a new redesign of the R 9T in a helicopter version. The original creation we owe to Coach Nigel Petrie was invented by our colleagues at “Engineered to Slide” (ETS) and Moto-Net.

Minimal BMW Australia style helicopter

Released by BMW Motorrad Australia a few weeks ago, the motorcycle is a true work of art that required almost two years of work for its creator. For this, Nigel had only the Petri engine, transmission and rear brake. Everything else was completely redesigned and hand-crafted to form the new custom version of the BMW R 9T, with its hubs like nothing else, the new helicopter rims, working for sixty hours.

The effect is also worth our attention.