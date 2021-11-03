Microsoft has unveiled the source code for Power Fx, a low-level programming language





Microsoft remains unchanged Moving towards a reconciliation with open source – And the next product that the software giant decided to open up was the low-level Power FX programming language. Its source code is now available in the repository On GitHub Under the MIT license.

Earlier, Microsoft released detailed information on its GitHub repository. Documents Literally including Data types, Operators and Identifiers, Tables, Variables And Grammatical rules… Now the company has released the source code of the language. The Walking Gate Insider (@ h0x0d) was first noticed.

Microsoft is official Presented Low code programming language Power FX In March. It is based on the syntax of Excel functions and is designed to set up processes on the Power Platform, the company’s own platform for creating business solutions and automating template tasks. It is a general, notification and functionally typed programming language.

Microsoft expands Power FX in May By integrating neural network language models with OpenAI GPT-3 – Natural language can be used for calculations instead of complex formulas.