Home Technology Microsoft has unveiled the source code for Power Fx, a low-level programming language

Microsoft has unveiled the source code for Power Fx, a low-level programming language

Nov 03, 2021 0 Comments
Microsoft has unveiled the source code for Power Fx, a low-level programming language


Microsoft remains unchanged Moving towards a reconciliation with open source – And the next product that the software giant decided to open up was the low-level Power FX programming language. Its source code is now available in the repository On GitHub Under the MIT license.

Earlier, Microsoft released detailed information on its GitHub repository. Documents Literally including Data types, Operators and Identifiers, Tables, Variables And Grammatical rules… Now the company has released the source code of the language. The Walking Gate Insider (@ h0x0d) was first noticed.

Microsoft is official Presented Low code programming language Power FX In March. It is based on the syntax of Excel functions and is designed to set up processes on the Power Platform, the company’s own platform for creating business solutions and automating template tasks. It is a general, notification and functionally typed programming language.

Microsoft expands Power FX in May By integrating neural network language models with OpenAI GPT-3 – Natural language can be used for calculations instead of complex formulas.

See also  Fun, family-friendly Halloween events planned at Tampa Bay

You May Also Like

Geo: Mobile sounds on Chinese border, Reliance Jio's action in Ladakh, Tomsock - Reliance Jio Demsok brings mobile connectivity to Ladakh offers 4G network

Geo: Mobile sounds on Chinese border, Reliance Jio’s action in Ladakh, Tomsock – Reliance Jio Demsok brings mobile connectivity to Ladakh offers 4G network

Mark Zuckerberg unveils creation of "Robot Skin" to create a virtual world experience

Mark Zuckerberg unveils creation of “Robot Skin” to create a virtual world experience

Cryptocurrency theft worth $ 11.5 million is an innocent trick

Cryptocurrency theft worth $ 11.5 million is an innocent trick

Internet: Internet and mass media: Lenta.ru

Internet: Internet and mass media: Lenta.ru

Greek Signs and Digital Services: Complete Confusion

Greek Signs and Digital Services: Complete Confusion

San Andreas suddenly introduced a virtual reality version

San Andreas suddenly introduced a virtual reality version

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *