George Solar named the World Series MVP

Nov 03, 2021 0 Comments
Not surprisingly, George Solar became the MVP of the World Series. The outfielder / hitter selection was excellent.

He was expected to score more Homers than the Astros in the World Series.

We are talking about two volleyball players who won the MVP title in the series by winning the Eddie Rosario Championship Series title.

As you can see, Solar maintained a great winning streak in the World Series.

In Game 6, he scored a remarkably big three-point home run, which did not reach the game quickly for the Astros.

He will become a free agent this winter and with the DH position open nationally, it is no surprise to see the brave trying to stop him.

