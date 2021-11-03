Community. Theory Henry continues his commitment against online harassment

This is the new hobby of former Arsenal player and French team Theory Henry: the fight against cyberbullying. “We need the help of those in high places (…) to unite to ensure that these people, for example, pass a law, and make these sites more accountable for what is happening there,” said one ex. Striker in Lisbon on Tuesday.

The 1998 world champion announced his partnership with his Puma brand and Game of Ever Lives Foundation during an internet summit in the Portuguese capital on Tuesday, the annual high point of the digital economy and new technologies.