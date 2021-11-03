Home World A 60-year-old man has sold his daughter’s girlfriend for $ 1,000 and killed her

A 60-year-old man has sold his daughter’s girlfriend for $ 1,000 and killed her

Nov 03, 2021 0 Comments
A 60-year-old man has sold his daughter's girlfriend for $ 1,000 and killed her

John Eisenman, 60, of Washington, D.C., has been arrested on suspicion of murdering his daughter’s ex-partner. The body was found in the trunk of an abandoned car in the city.

The vehicle was called after people in the area reported that the abandoned vehicle had been parked for a long time and began to emit a terrible stench. Soon, they found Sorensen’s body in the trunk. His arms and legs were tied with ropes, duct tape was placed over his mouth, and his upper body was filled with stab wounds.

The police investigation revealed that the vehicle was registered in the name of Eisenman’s fiance, Brenda Cross. He was brought in for questioning and said his car was stolen in 2020. Later, Sorenson revealed how he sold his accomplice Eisenman’s daughter to a criminal organization in Seattle and kidnapped people for thousands of dollars.

The father finds out where his daughter is and rescues his daughter along with his fiance. Eventually, one of the couple’s neighbors said Eisenman had confessed to himself how he had killed the local man and hidden his body in the trunk of a car.

Eisenman initially denied the charges against him, but eventually decided to plead guilty during the trial. He says he met Sorensen in November last year, a month after he rescued his daughter from Seattle. The 60-year-old then abducted the victim, tied him up and locked him in the trunk of the car.

The father was arrested last Friday and brought in for questioning, where parts of the investigation report were read. “Eisenman attacked the victim and hit him on the head with a brick,” Dollar said.

See also  Colombia temporarily resettles nearly one million Venezuelans

You May Also Like

Ukraine begins to accuse each other of buying energy in Belarus: State Economy: Economy: Lenta.ru

Ukraine begins to accuse each other of buying energy in Belarus: State Economy: Economy: Lenta.ru

Sweden: Two killed, one injured after falling from seventh floor during concert for ABBA

Sweden: Two killed, one injured after falling from seventh floor during concert for ABBA

USS Connecticut US nuclear submarine damaged when submarine hits mountain in China Sea not shown on map

USS Connecticut US nuclear submarine damaged when submarine hits mountain in China Sea not shown on map

China reduces energy shortages due to increased coal production | Environment

China reduces energy shortages due to increased coal production | Environment

The hypocrisy of the upper castes! They flew private jets to a meeting about reducing CO2 emissions

The hypocrisy of the upper castes! They flew private jets to a meeting about reducing CO2 emissions

Index - Abroad - Russian troops are concentrated near the Ukrainian border

Index – Abroad – Russian troops are concentrated near the Ukrainian border

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *