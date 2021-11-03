– 15% off your bill at Le Garrick Restaurant in Covent Garden

Our 3rd day Calendar of arrival.

Frogs in London can continue the food journey with a presentation by our partners in November on the mobile app. Have a nice lunch break at Le Garrick Restaurant, the place to eat with your family or your (po) friends!

Opened 35 years ago in the heart of Covent Garden Le Garrick Restaurant A real company nearby. You will be there for its unique atmosphere with its authentic French cuisine, its exquisite alcoves and warm service. Relax, a nice glass of wine – French – and let the candle light and the romanticism of the place prevail.

Le Garrick is the French art of living

Come and enjoy the traditional local specialties: beef burgundy, onion soup, casuette, confit or duck breast, mussels and fries, Wacherin fondue, cold cuts, burgundy snails and the essential squid casserole with espresso pepper in the blancha. One of the “signature dishes” of the house. To make this typical French dish, Le Garrick imports its duck, cheeses and wines from France exclusively from all regions and for all budgets, based on the finest new products.

Exclusive discount for all owners of frogs in London use

Take advantage of the 15% discount on your bill by issuing your card frogsinlondon Easy to download on your mobile (accessible via the App Store or Google Play). This discount is only valid for phone bookings or when you visit the restaurant (not for booking on other sites). So don’t forget to mention when booking or coming to the company.

Carrick Restaurant, 10-12 Garrick Street, Covent Garden, London WC2E 9BH

Phone: 020 7240 7649

Open: Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. and Thursday through Saturday until 11 p.m.

Close on Sunday.