Ursulines: Youth treatment for the oldest French-speaking school in North America

Ursulines, the oldest French-speaking school in North America, located in the heart of old Quebec, wants to become one of the most modern thanksgiving youth treatments worth $ 3.5 million.

To achieve this, the largest fundraising campaign in the history of the institution was officially launched on Monday.

The aim is to modernize all classrooms, where traditional wooden desks lead to flexible furniture, which allows teachers to create innovations and allow students to collaborate with each other.

Music rooms, a library, a restaurant, a parlor and a reception hall will be at the center of the transformation, and work will take place within five years.

Two students, aged 11 and 10, Leslie-Ann Trudeau and Marianne Lavoy, in the new creative laboratory at the Ursuline School in Quebec, which was founded 380 years ago.

Photo by Daphnée Dion-Viens

Director Mark Duller wants to preserve the “exceptional character” of this unique school, while modernizing its space to train tomorrow’s citizens, he explains.

The move is significant for Quebec’s entire history, as underscored by real estate developer William Trudeau, co – chair of the fundraising campaign.

“Keeping our national heritage old Quebec healthy is very important. A tradition and a field to be healthy, it starts from primary school, ”said Mr. Trudeau said her daughter attends the company.

Two students, aged 11 and 10, Leslie-Ann Trudeau and Marianne Lavoy, in the new creative laboratory at the Ursuline School in Quebec, which was founded 380 years ago.

Archive photo by Jean-François Desgagnés

He will co-lead the campaign with Céline Blanchet, vice president of DeSerres and an alumnus of the school. So far $ 1.1 million has been raised.

Work has already been done, including repairing the school campus and setting up a creative lab that will allow students to do robotics, programming and visual arts.

The Ursuline School of Quebec was founded in 1639 by Mary Guard de L Incarnation. Today it welcomes about 600 students from kindergarten to grade six. Previously reserved for women, the company has been welcoming boys since 2010.

