TV Guide: Where to Follow the 2021 NFL Season in France?

Fortunately, NFL TV rights are not as complicated as football rights. But before the school year begins, a little point is still needed.

Free: Team is back on track

The L’Équipe channel, which came into the NFL landscape last year, will offer one game per week, playoffs and Super Bowl this season. Everything is free.

New, after the 7pm match, will air the last quarter of another match in this time slot.

In the first two weeks, the match will be televised Live Team (Internet). Then, divert channel 21 to TNT.

The first meeting is on September 12 at 7pm, a meeting between Steelers and Bills. Peter Anderson will be in the comments, and Sebastien Sejin will be the advisor.

Rate: Free

Total in French: beIN Sports

Since 2013, beIN Sports has been the leading NFL broadcaster in France. Last year, the Qatar Channel extended its lease with the league for three seasons.

Coverage will again be very extensive, with most matches live, with RedZone (Multiplex) on Sunday nights at 7pm, the playoffs and the Super Bowl.

It starts this Thursday, at the inaugural meeting between the Buccaneers and the Cowboys.

Broadcasting and rebroadcasting do not always take place on the same channel. To keep abreast of events from one week to the next, keep an eye on the channel’s program and the channel’s journalists’ social networks.

Rate: 15 euros / month, without commitment.

Total in English (and many more): NFL Game Pass

All matches. Live or in reprint. Red zone. NFL Network Channel. Documentaries. Card of the draft. All in the original version.

For English-speaking American football fans (or those who want to progress in English), le Game Boss Is an essential tool.

Rate: The full subscription valid until July 31, 2022 is. 194.99. 49.99 euros for RedZone and summaries in 40 minutes.