Is Mathematics an Invention or an Invention? -Scientific research- cnBeta.COM

November 1, Beijing time, some people believe that mathematics is natural, people are waiting to find out; Others believe that mathematics is entirely the creation of the human brain. To date, there is no definitive answer to this question. For most people, solving math problems and memorizing a long list of mathematical formulas is very difficult. But have you ever wondered if the subject of mathematics is in the universe, waiting to be discovered? Or did someone deliberately invent mathematics? The answers to these questions are as complex as the calculus functions.

Believe it or not, mathematics has become the center of our world today.Our intelligenceCell phone, Cars, buildings and weather forecasts all depend on math. Since ancient times, philosophers studying mathematics have been arguing about an important question: Was mathematics invented or was it invented?

Some people think that mathematics is in our heart and that the objects we study in mathematics are created by us. There are also philosophers who believe that mathematics is independent of our thoughts and has nothing to do with human existence. But what is the truth? Can you choose only one of the two inventions or inventions? To know the truth, let us first understand the history of mathematics.

Plato was a famous philosopher and mathematician in ancient Greece who believed that mathematical institutions were concise and independent in their world outside of space and time.



How old is the history of mathematics?

The story of mathematics is as ancient as that of humans. Mathematics received its early development until 600 BC, when human civilization was established and various industries began to appear. People use mathematics to measure land or calculate individual taxes. Later, around 500 BC, Roman numerals appeared, which are still used today to express magnitude.

Scientists believe that basic mathematical functions such as addition and subtraction may have appeared thousands of years ago in many places, such as India, Egypt, and Mesopotamia. Advanced mathematics is known from Greece 2500 years ago, the mathematician Pythagoras gave a famous equation – Pythagorean theorem, which we often call the Pythagorean theorem. However, historians believe this theorem – the sum of the squares of the two right angles of a right triangle in a plane equal to the square of the length of the hypotenuse – existed around the world a thousand years ago. Pythagoras was born and is widely used.

Since then, more and more mathematicians have begun to work hard to broaden their understanding of mathematics. However, to the next important question, so far no one has been able to find the right answer.

Is there mathematics in the universe?

At some point in history, people discovered that certain things existed before they could perform mathematical operations; At other times, people thought they had invented different equations and methods to record things in their minds.

Some light bulbs,TVOther things being different, mathematics is not an invention, but an invention. The idea behind this view is that mathematics exists in the world of God or Platonic thought, and that all human beings invent it – this state is called Platonism. The ancient Greek thinker and mathematician Plato believed that mathematical objects were concise and independent in their world outside of space and time.

Some math ideas are so basic that even if you don’t figure it out, others will figure it out. Mathematics is the language of science, the structure of which is natural and intrinsic. Although the universe will disappear tomorrow, eternal mathematical facts still exist. We are responsible for discovering it, understanding its function, and finding solutions that can control physical phenomena based on our knowledge.

Many mathematicians support this view. They discovered many eternal truths, these facts – the absence of the largest prime number, the decimal shape of the bag can be stretched infinitely, etc. – have nothing to do with the mind that discovered them.

Mathematics can be expressed in nature and contains answers to many common questions. In nature, we often find an example related to mathematics – the gold ratio.

Golden Ratio and Fibonacci Sequence

The gold ratio describes the most predictable shape in the universe. It describes atoms, hurricanes, human faces, everything from human bodies to the Milky Way. The gold ratio is the ratio of two parts equal to (a + b) divided by the value of one large area, which is approximately 1.618, denoted by the Greek letter. This is also called the divine ratio.

The Golden Ratio is derived from the Fibonacci series named after the Italian mathematician Leonardo Fibonacci. For hundreds of years, the Fibonacci series has fascinated many mathematicians, scientists, and artists. In this order, each number is the sum of the two previous numbers, i.e. 0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34, 55, …

The Fibonacci sequence can be found in a variety of things around us, such as bombs, animals, pyramids and other unexpected places. The magazines also follow the Fibonacci sequence. If you stare, the number of petals of a flower may be one of the following: 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34 or 55. For example, Lily 3 petals, Cosmos 8 petals, Corn marigold 13 petals, Chicory and Daisy 21 petals and Michael Daisy 55 petals. There are magazines. These events support the argument that mathematical functions have always existed in nature, and all we do is find them.

Did we develop mathematics?

Some oppose the idea that mathematics was invented, like the anti-Plato school. They believe that mathematics was invented. In other words, mathematics is the invention of mankind and its design can accurately describe the world of physics. In order to meet our needs, the human mind constantly develops various mathematical concepts.

If the universe disappears tomorrow, every imaginary idea like football, chess or any activity we invent will disappear, and so will math.

Humans can understand the workings of the universe by observing the patterns that appear in nature. We summarize shapes, lines, groups, and other elements from the world around us, creating mathematical concepts and combining these ideas to achieve a specific purpose or for fun.

The development of geometry and arithmetic comes from our ability to observe and distinguish shapes such as circles and triangles. We also use geometry to distinguish between straight lines and curves.

In the beginning, we used natural numbers like 1, 2, 3 … to calculate the number of objects around us. Later, we discovered many concepts such as negative integers, rational numbers, irrational numbers, mixed numbers and so on. The expansion of these mathematical concepts is to serve our various purposes.

For example, if the temperature of the mercury meter drops below 0 degrees. Then, to explain a number less than zero, we will introduce the concept of negative integers and write them as -10 or -25. Precisely because of this process of creating new ideas based on what we see around us, we can say that mathematics was born out of our concept and mental assumptions.

Some think mathematics is an invention, some think it is an invention, and the debate between these two concepts will last forever.AestheticsAnswer. It is obvious, however, that we do not care whether mathematics was invented or invented, or whether both played a role in its existence. Regardless of our view of this, mathematics will continue to play its role objectively and continue to benefit mankind.