Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes defeated the New York Giants (20-17) on Monday, the 8th day of the NFL regular season. Patrick Mahomes and his team, Super Bowl winners two years ago And Unhappy finalists last year, Now has a record of four wins for multiple defeats. Each team recorded two touchdowns: Derrick Hill in the reception and Derrick Core in the Leadership race; Kyle Rudolph and Evan Engram assist Daniel Jones in New York. Kansas City, who led 17-14 at the start of the fourth and final quarter, equalized with a win over Harrison Butker's field goals. In the progress that FG brought to the success of the leaders, Patrick Mahomes was blocked. But the Kansas City quarterback was saved by a penalty against the Giants, resulting in a halt to action. Mahomes gave average performance on Monday, with 29 of the 48 finishing 275 yards and a DT.