Barbie adapted to cinema: who is in the role of the famous doll and her boyfriend Ken?

Filming for the Barbie movie, directed by Greta Kerwick and Nova Pompeo, is scheduled to begin in early 2022. (© monticelllllo-stock.adobe.com)

Life-sized film Barbie, To whom Celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2019, Is in production … Guess which actors were chosen to portray the characters of the more famous Mattel doll and her boyfriend Ken?

Margot Robbie as Barbie

This is an Australian actress and producer Margot Robbie, With her blue eyes and blonde hair, who wants to play Barbie. Ryan Gosling Ken slips into the dress. Shooting should begin In early 2022.

Postponement of shooting

Canadian actor Ryan Gosling is said to have initially turned down the roleA busy table, According to the American site Deadline. But the postponement of filming to 2022 due to ill health finally allowed the actor to release himself. The final talks regarding his contract are said to be underway.

A film far removed from the “female” film

For a cinematic adaptation of Barbie’s adventures, Irish actress Greta Kerwick, Known for his character Female bird, And American director Nova Bombach promised a film Stay away from the “girl” movie Than one would expect.

Actress Margot Robbie explained in an interview with the press in December Hollywood Reporter That there will be something in the picture Surprises its audience.

Whatever you imagine, we will give you something completely different. You want something you don’t know. Margot Robbie (Hollywood Reporter) Actress

Co-produced film Mattel Films, Margot Robbie through his production company LuckyShop Entertainment and Warner Bros.

