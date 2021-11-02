Australia: Very Elegant and Melbourne Cup

At 4:30 that night, Earth stopped turning towards our Australian friends. As every year, all lawn experts focused their attention on the Melbourne Cup Gr.1 to be held at the Flemington site. Despite scoring 17/1 with bookmakers, New Zealand’s Merry Elegant (Zed) leaves a good impression on this 2021 edition. A top competitor since the age of 3 he had already won 9 teams 1. He just a few hours ago, this 6 year old male girl gave him his tenth classic title and entered the Southern Hemisphere competitively in racing history.
|Lexus Melbourne Cup (Group 1 Handicap) (3 Yo +) (Turf) – Flemington (AUS)
3200 m
|Location
|Horse
|Owner
|Coach
|Jackie
|Breeders
|1
|
Very Elegant (NZ)
|
Zomara Bloodstock Ltd., Ellie Syndicate et al
|
Chris Waller
|
James McDonald
|
Jedi Goodwin
|2
|
Promotion (AUS)
|
Windemere Stud Pty Ltd, Yes Bloodstock et al
|
Peter G. Moody
|
Brett Prepel
|–
|3
|
Spanish Mission (USA)
|
Team Waller LLC & Gary Barber
|
Andrew Balding
|
Craig A. Williams
|–
|4
|
Floating artist
|–
|
Ciaron Maher & David Eustace
|
Theodore Nugent
|–
|5
|
Selected One (NZ)
|–
|
Murray Baker & Andrew Forceman
|
Damien Lane
|–