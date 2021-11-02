At 4:30 that night, Earth stopped turning towards our Australian friends. As every year, all lawn experts focused their attention on the Melbourne Cup Gr.1 to be held at the Flemington site. Despite scoring 17/1 with bookmakers, New Zealand’s Merry Elegant (Zed) leaves a good impression on this 2021 edition. A top competitor since the age of 3 he had already won 9 teams 1. He just a few hours ago, this 6 year old male girl gave him his tenth classic title and entered the Southern Hemisphere competitively in racing history.

Lexus Melbourne Cup (Group 1 Handicap) (3 Yo +) (Turf) – Flemington (AUS)

3200 m Location Horse Owner Coach Jackie Breeders 1 Very Elegant (NZ)

Par Zed (NZ) x Opulence (NZ) (Danroad) Zomara Bloodstock Ltd., Ellie Syndicate et al Chris Waller James McDonald Jedi Goodwin 2 Promotion (AUS)

Par Shamus Award (AUS) x Miss Arkyle (AUS) (Iglesia) Windemere Stud Pty Ltd, Yes Bloodstock et al Peter G. Moody Brett Prepel – 3 Spanish Mission (USA)

Bar Noble Mission x Limoner (IRE) (Street Cry) Team Waller LLC & Gary Barber Andrew Balding Craig A. Williams – 4 Floating artist



Bar Nathaniel (IRE) x Miss Kenton (IRE) (Important) – Ciaron Maher & David Eustace Theodore Nugent – 5 Selected One (NZ)

Bur Sawabeel (AUS) x The Glitzy One (AUS) (Flying Spur) – Murray Baker & Andrew Forceman Damien Lane –