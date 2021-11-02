Home Top News Australia: Very Elegant and Melbourne Cup

Nov 02, 2021 0 Comments
At 4:30 that night, Earth stopped turning towards our Australian friends. As every year, all lawn experts focused their attention on the Melbourne Cup Gr.1 to be held at the Flemington site. Despite scoring 17/1 with bookmakers, New Zealand’s Merry Elegant (Zed) leaves a good impression on this 2021 edition. A top competitor since the age of 3 he had already won 9 teams 1. He just a few hours ago, this 6 year old male girl gave him his tenth classic title and entered the Southern Hemisphere competitively in racing history.

Lexus Melbourne Cup (Group 1 Handicap) (3 Yo +) (Turf) – Flemington (AUS)
3200 m
Location Horse Owner Coach Jackie Breeders
1

Very Elegant (NZ)
Par Zed (NZ) x Opulence (NZ) (Danroad)

Zomara Bloodstock Ltd., Ellie Syndicate et al

Chris Waller

James McDonald

Jedi Goodwin

2

Promotion (AUS)
Par Shamus Award (AUS) x Miss Arkyle (AUS) (Iglesia)

Windemere Stud Pty Ltd, Yes Bloodstock et al

Peter G. Moody

Brett Prepel

3

Spanish Mission (USA)
Bar Noble Mission x Limoner (IRE) (Street Cry)

Team Waller LLC & Gary Barber

Andrew Balding

Craig A. Williams

4

Floating artist

Bar Nathaniel (IRE) x Miss Kenton (IRE) (Important)

Ciaron Maher & David Eustace

Theodore Nugent

5

Selected One (NZ)
Bur Sawabeel (AUS) x The Glitzy One (AUS) (Flying Spur)

Murray Baker & Andrew Forceman

Damien Lane

