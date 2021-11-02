Aaron D. Peck, the father of cognitive therapy, died at the age of 100

He died at his home in Philadelphia in the Northeastern United States, where his daughter, Judith Beck, president of the Peck Institute, has trained thousands of specialists in behavioral and cognitive therapy (CBT).

“My father has dedicated his life to improving and testing treatments to improve the lives of countless people facing health problems around the world,” he said. “He really changed the psychiatric department.”

Unlike Sigmund Freud’s work-born psychoanalysis, which boasts of the role of anesthesia and encourages patients to describe their memories, cognitive therapy is currently compiled.

During his early years as a psychiatrist, Aaron D. Beck noticed that his patients often expressed negative thoughts (“I am incompetent” …), which he later referred to as “automatic thoughts”.

Cognitive therapy encourages patients to act in a way that makes them aware of the situation and identifies these thoughts in order to change them. They are called upon to test these changes in daily life.

This approach is now widely used around the world to treat depression and anxiety, eating disorders, personality disorders or other mental health problems.

Previously, Dr. Beck told the New York Times in 2000, “The idea was that if you sit down and say + mhh..mh +, the secrets will somehow come out …” . “You’ll be tired from this helpless state.”

“I think I am a pragmatist,” he said in the same interview. “If it doesn’t work, I don’t.”

Aaron D. Beck was born in July 1921 in Providence, Rhode Island, and graduated from Brown and Yale Universities. He has authored or co-authored about twenty books.

He founded Peck with his daughter in 1994, and has since trained more than 25,000 health professionals in 130 countries.

According to the company, more than 2,000 studies have demonstrated the effectiveness of behavioral and cognitive therapies.