You can enjoy streaming service on any platform

Nov 01, 2021 0 Comments
Apple Music has officially introduced the PlayStation 5, the first console to include a music streaming service since Apple’s launch.

PlayStation users with subscription, as announced in the PlayStation blog post Apple Music You can stream music directly from PlayStation 5.

“For those who want to listen to music other than games, we are pleased to announce the launch of the Apple Music PS5 – the first game console to introduce the integrated Apple Music experience, bringing their comprehensive music list to PS5 players worldwide. Offers, so players can ask before, during or after their game session.

How Apple Music works on PlayStation

With the Apple Music app, players can listen to music in both menus PlayStation 5, as well as during the game. According to the blog post, you can listen to your own playlists and over 90 million different songs, and find suggestions for playlists that match the games you are currently playing. Music videos that can be streamed in 4k.

Basically, you can start the Apple Music app before entering a game or during the game, by pressing the PS button on the DualSense Wireless Controller, accessing the Control Center and selecting Apple Music.

The inclusion of Apple Music in the PlayStation 5 strengthens the list of current media applications on the console and the ability to operate as an all-in-one home entertainment system. The music streaming service joins a range of third-party applications, including Twitch, YouTube, Apple TV + and Netflix.

