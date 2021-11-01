The much-anticipated United Nations Climate Change Summit has begun in Glasgow, Scotland.

Delegates from about 200 countries are attending the conference.

They will be announcing how to reduce carbon emissions by 2030 and help sustain the Earth.

Scientists have warned that urgent action is needed to avert a climate catastrophe as the world warms due to carbon emissions from trace fuel use by humans.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has described the conference as “the moment of reality in the world”. Prior to the conference, Boris Johnson emphasized that the question was whether we should seize the opportunity or not.

The report, released by the World Meteorological Organization, will be presented on the first day of the conference.

Comparing current temperatures with previous years, climate scientists have prepared a report by the World Meteorological Organization.

Extreme weather events related to climate change are intensifying, including heat waves, floods and wildfires.

The UN Climate Change Conference kicks off today as the last decade has been hotter than ever and governments have agreed to take immediate joint action to tackle it.