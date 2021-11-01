Home Science Tacos with chilli planted in space; NASA says for the first time | Food | NASA astronauts build Tokos | Chili grows

Tacos with chilli planted in space; NASA says for the first time | Food | NASA astronauts build Tokos | Chili grows

Nov 01, 2021 0 Comments
Tacos with chilli planted in space; NASA says for the first time | Food | NASA astronauts build Tokos | Chili grows

The nations of the world are engaged in research into whether it is possible to survive in a world beyond the earth. Astronauts are exploring the possibility of growing a plant in space and conducting various experiments. The Mexican food tacos prepared by NASA astronauts at the International Space Station is attracting attention. This taco has a specialty. The filling inside the tacos is made using the chilli grown in space. Chilli seedlings were planted four months ago. Chili harvested in space was brought to Earth. NASA says this is the first time such a harvest has been carried out in space.

Astronaut Megan McArthur tweeted pictures of chili, chili plants and tacos. We cooked with red and green chillies. With that I did tacos at the space station – Megan tweeted. The tacos filling was made with tomatoes and chili.

The first chili harvest took place on Saturday in space. NASA says this is one of their most challenging experiments. This is because seeds take longer to germinate and grow than land.

Most scientists at the space station eat packaged food. Thus they are forced to eat low quality and nutritious food. The team decided to cultivate chillies as they can be harvested very quickly and are high in vitamin C.

Content Highlights: NASA astronauts produce the first space-producing chili, tacos

See also  Astronomer Maya Haseem reveals predictions of horoscopes on Friday

You May Also Like

UN Climate Change Conference kicks off ...

UN Climate Change Conference kicks off …

Jupiter's 'big red dot' storm has been orbiting the planet for 350 years! After all, what is its depth? NASA has responded. Jupiter's big red dot surprisingly deep storm will sink Earth: NASA

Jupiter’s ‘big red dot’ storm has been orbiting the planet for 350 years! After all, what is its depth? NASA has responded. Jupiter’s big red dot surprisingly deep storm will sink Earth: NASA

"The Last Hope" ... Glasgow Summit on Climate Change begins

“The Last Hope” … Glasgow Summit on Climate Change begins

Scientists have discovered what is in the red dot on Jupiter

החתול של שרדינגר. המחשה: depositphotos.com

New study gives Schrங்கdinger cat a 50% chance of surviving on new quantum computer logic

Sunlight - What are the effects of charged particles when they reach Earth - Science and Information Technology - tsn.ua

Sunlight – What are the effects of charged particles when they reach Earth – Science and Information Technology – tsn.ua

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *