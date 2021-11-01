Students depend on their machines

Where do we get the time to create art when we spend most of our time in front of the screen?

This is the question I asked my art students at CEGEP during epidemics. Most of them work on food, while at the same time working full time for study. They do their work an average of nine hours a day and stare at the device browsing on social media. Due to their busy schedule, they have very few hours of sleep and time to do their research-making. As a result, their art products are clearly ignored.

In recent years, I have noticed that the quality of my students’ artistic ideas is deteriorating. Because of the pace of their lives, most young people spend less and less effort on imagination, i.e., dedicate energy, ingenuity and patience to creating projects that make sense to them. With Generation Z, everything has to be done as quickly as possible with as little fuss as possible. Coming from North American culture, many students create works as a result of primary ideas. Boss Mark asks. Other students will create more advanced songs at a certain point before stagnating in their artistic stimuli. Due to effort or reluctance, they stay there unsatisfied with their work because they do not dare to check the quality of their work or ask for help. Slim percentage of students who stand out from the crowd by supporting the ongoing effort. These students seem to be very motivated by innovation and, unlike their colleagues who see the effort as a burden, see the effort as a happy one. How to give them the desire to develop their imagination and creativity through art?

Unfortunately, in many cases, despite the teacher’s repeated warnings, young people spend more time in the classroom on their sophisticated machines.

Cell Phones Today New LSD They often stick to their devices and cannot concentrate for more than a few seconds on the subjects they are studying. In my classes, it is common to notice a significant number of students looking at their cell phones while working on their drawing projects. This need to immerse myself in loneliness, peace and time should dissipate, to leave reality, to get lost. With so many announcements they receive, they drop out of what they came to learn in college, which means they have to fully dedicate themselves to what they want: to create. If my drawing class was a cellular application, would my students have more time to complete their projects?

The task of disconnecting

It would be appropriate to create a mechanism that would lead to a disconnected movement. This strategy can combat the attention crisis we live in because our students are never distracted. If founders and CEOs like Apple, Facebook and Twitter enroll their children in schools without technology, our educational mission is to follow it. I think disconnection is necessary to focus on priorities.

Inspired by the ideas of Jack Fraser, who developed the technology to promote non-Internet areas, I thought of a model for the CEGEP education system. This is a protocol for creating cell phone blocking sites on campus, excluding the Omnivox operating system. The latter is a site used by colleges across Quebec to consult professors’ emails, academic documents and discounts. Implementing this module will promote communication with others, optimal class areas and reduce anxiety and depression because young people will be in real contact with their friends and less likely to interact with polarizing messages. Students may be less dependent on their machines. It is my opinion that this strategy will be healthy for the learning and development of mankind.

Every year, the government invests heavily in new technologies to improve college institutions. This application of disconnection would be appropriate to find the best quality in our relationship with the world. We become actors of the work rather than an audience of entertainment. The idea of ​​severing education is being applied to Decinta, a research and learning center in northern Canada. As far as I am concerned I am not against technology or progress; However, this is also one of the solutions I imagined to deal with the loss of reference points affecting our communities. Is it realistic to design such a project?

