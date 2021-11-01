San Andreas suddenly introduced a virtual reality version

It seems that Rockstar Games is not the only GTA Remastered trilogy creating its classic Grand Theft Auto titles. During a recent Facebook Connect event, Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg abruptly announced that GTA: San Andreas would launch a VR version exclusively for the Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headset.

In particular, during the recent Facebook Connect event, the technology company confirmed that Rockstar’s favorite open-world game, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, will appear on Oculus Quest 2. The 17-year-old title was changed to Rockstar Games, the second VR game and the first game VR in the GTA series.

Last year, rumors of Rockstar’s new open world VR title began to circulate on the Internet. The only VR game of Rockstar Games is the scaled version of LA: Noire. This seems to be the way to get fans interested by experimenting with Rockstar VR. Now, it looks like the company has decided to pursue more VR projects with the introduction of GTA: San Andreas VR.

Currently, there are no pictures or details describing the VR version of GTA: San Andreas, when it will be released or how it will run. The company also recently confirmed that GDA: San Andreas will be coming to new sites as part of three GTA Remastered titles to be released this coming November. It is unclear whether this VR version of GTA: San Andreas will use the redesigned version.

VR is a new frontier for the GTA series, and the first game to release the VR version was Rockstar San Andreas. Thanks to Facebook’s Oculus Virtual Reality Glasses and VR-Focused PlayStation. PlayStation has revealed that it is working on its next generation VR, which could launch in the 2022 holiday season. While this game is in first person view, it is a bit surprising that Rockstar did not take the clear path with GTA V. , Which is very suitable for creating VR version.