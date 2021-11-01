MLB Summary: Kyle Caesar as a Free Agent | Tribute to Jerry Remy

Kyle Caesar will be a free agent

The Marines will reject the option included in his contract. That would be the end of an era.

Parking is not cheap to see Braves

Going around the Bell Center now seems like a godsend.

Tribute to Jerry Remy

The world of red socks is in mourning.

Xander Bogaerts of Red Sox wrote in a statement about Jerry Remy: “This is a sad day. My thoughts are with Jerry’s family and his loved ones. As a player, I always wanted to see Remy at our clubhouse in Fenway every day. – Christopher Smith (mitSmittyOnMLB) October 31, 2021

In a statement about Jerry Remy, Dustin Petroya said: “Jerry helped me a lot as a young player. I saw him. He helped me see the game in different ways. He left his identity to everyone, and he will really be missed.” – Christopher Smith (mitSmittyOnMLB) October 31, 2021

Celebrate Halloween style

I like pumpkins.

Greg Maddox will build the first pitch

He will be True Used today’s game starter … not Tucker Davidson.

Hall of Famer and 1995 World Series Champion Greg Maddux will throw Game Five’s ceremonial first pitch and, of course, his personal catcher and now special assistant in baseball operations Eddie Perez will catch it! https://t.co/FPJvPBNnt6 – Marley Rivera (arMarlyRiveraESPN) October 31, 2021

Albert Pujols is getting ready

The senior will play his first game in the Winter League today.