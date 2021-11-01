Home Sports MLB Summary: Kyle Caesar as a Free Agent | Tribute to Jerry Remy

Nov 01, 2021 0 Comments
MLB Summary: Kyle Caesar as a Free Agent | Tribute to Jerry Remy

Kyle Caesar will be a free agent

The Marines will reject the option included in his contract. That would be the end of an era.

Parking is not cheap to see Braves

Going around the Bell Center now seems like a godsend.

Tribute to Jerry Remy

The world of red socks is in mourning.

Celebrate Halloween style

I like pumpkins.

Greg Maddox will build the first pitch

He will be True Used today’s game starter … not Tucker Davidson.

Albert Pujols is getting ready

The senior will play his first game in the Winter League today.

Charles-Alexis Prespois

From the beginning of the site to the present, Charles has been a true baseball enthusiast. He hopes fans will have the reflex to choose Passion MLB for information and that baseball will continue to be important in Quebec. You can continue to ask him at 91.9 Sports to discuss MLB news.

Releases: 4359

