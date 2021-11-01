Jupiter’s ‘big red dot’ storm has been orbiting the planet for 350 years! After all, what is its depth? NASA has responded. Jupiter’s big red dot surprisingly deep storm will sink Earth: NASA

1/6 NASA says Jupiter’s big red dot extends deep beneath the planet’s clouds. This storm is big enough to swallow the earth easily. The space agency’s Juno spacecraft discovered the depth of this giant storm.

2/6 According to data from Juno, the depth of the storm ranges from 350 km to 500 km. At the same time the width of the storm was 16,000 km. Scott Bolton, a leading scientist at the Juno Mission and the Southwest Research Institute, said there would be no hard cut at the base of the storm.

3/6 At any given time, thousands of storms are occurring on Jupiter’s vast gas field. The storms covered the entire planet and were captured by the Juno spacecraft’s cameras. Juno entered Jupiter’s orbit in 2016 and has so far completed 37 orbits around the planet.

4/6 Jupiter’s Great Red Spot is a large oval storm of red clouds in Jupiter’s southern hemisphere that is said to have been orbiting continuously for 350 years. This is the biggest storm in the solar system. In photos of Jupiter, the storm appears as a dark red sphere surrounded by pale yellow, orange and white layers.

5/6 The Great Red Spot is an anticyclone that orbits around the center of high atmospheric pressure. This storm rotates in the opposite direction compared to the storms that occur on Earth. NASA says the wind speed inside the storm was a hundred miles per hour. This speed is higher than any storm on Earth. See also Warning by powerful solar flares ... it will come to Earth on Halloween