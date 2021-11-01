Home Economy Indonesia was the first country to recognize the Novavax vaccine

Nov 01, 2021 0 Comments
The U.S. company announced Monday that Indonesia, the first country in the world, has approved the Novavox vaccine against Kovit-19.

It is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and marketed under the name Covovax.

This vaccine uses a technology that is different from the technology used for the vaccines that are already widely recognized in the world. This is called a “subunit” vaccine, which is based on proteins that stimulate the immune system, without viruses.

It can be stored at temperatures from 2 to 8 C, which facilitates its distribution, especially in less developed countries.

“This first approval of the Novak Vox vaccine-19 vaccine illustrates our commitment to equal global access, and will continue to work to provide adequate immunizations to its population, even though Indonesia is the fourth most populous country in the world,” Stanley said. The company’s CEO Erk said in a statement.

The report added that first deliveries should begin “immediately”.

NovaVox announced on Monday that it had filed an application for accreditation with the European Pharmaceuticals Agency (EMA) and Canada.

Applications are also being studied in the United Kingdom and Australia, and another has been filed with the World Health Organization (WHO).

Novavax said Monday it would file an application “by the end of the year” in the United States.

In June, the company presented the results of clinical trials of approximately 30,000 people in the United States and Mexico, which showed 90.4% efficacy against the disease and 100% efficacy against severe and moderate cases.

Indonesia has been hit hard by the Covid 19 epidemic. Jakarta imposed strict restrictions on the worst-affected areas, shutting down non-essential businesses and severely restricting travel.

Since then the situation has improved and the country has stepped up its vaccination campaign. But the work is enormous on the archipelago, which is home to more than 270 million people.

