England Football – Antonio Conte is in London, making Tottenham contract

Nov 01, 2021 0 Comments
A few hours after Nuno Esprito Santos was officially removed from Tottenham’s manager position, Antonio Conte arrived in London, where he was to quickly join the Spurs.

Nature hates a vacuum and the position of manager of an English football club even more. On Monday, two days after Tottenham’s tough defeat to Manchester United, Spurs captain Nuno Espirido Santo and all of his staff announced their departure. The English club did not even bother to name the interim coach, as the Italian and English media are in a stable position and Antonio Conte is preparing to step down on the Tottenham bench. The name of the former Inter Milan technician spread in London a few months ago, but in the end no agreement was found between the Italian coach and David Levy, the Nuno Espirido Santo finally selected last June.

At the time, the Sun explained that Conte’s salary demands had been misunderstood by the president of the North London Club. But this time, in the face of an emergency, Daniel Levy, who knew he needed to find a coach at the pinnacle of his sporting ambitions, finally accepted the terms of Antonio Conte, who arrived in the UK capital this afternoon with his staff. . Three years after a misspell on the Chelsea bench, the Transulpine coach will try to ensure that he has not lost any of the skills that allowed Scudetto to lead Inter last May after Juventus’ nine-year dominance. Antonio Conte left Nerasuri with a மில்லியன் 7 million compensation check, which could be a little less with Spurs.

