Breakfast: James Winston hit “seriously” in the knee

Saints: This seems serious to James Winston

James Winston (QB, Saints) Renaissance season may come to an end. On the left side with a knee injury, the quarterback is “seriously” affected in the knee. Sean Baton admitted the same thing after winning the game against the Buccaneers.

“I cried when I saw him. This is difficult, ”said Baton.

After the meeting Winston danced on his crutch. But according to NFL Media, he also has an anterior cruciate ligament and an intercostal ligament. Medical tests will tell in a few more hours.

Leopards: Trauma to Sam Dornold

Sam Dornold (QB, Panthers) did not finish the game against the Falcons and he is uncertain of his team’s next game. According to ESPN, he is suffering from concussion. So he now has to pass all the post-concussion trials in the league and get the right to return to the field.

Business Deadline: Rumors

– The Eagles are said to have received concessions for this Fletcher Cox (DT) and Andre Tillard (run). According to CBS Sports, Howie Roseman does not plan to leave players who are not at the end of the contract.

– Teams are said to have called Miami to inquire about availability Devande Parker (WR). (NFL Media)

– Broncos are ready to trade Kareem Jackson (DB) If a good offer is made. (NFL Media)

Injuries

They did not finish Sunday’s game: Jack Conklin (OT, Browns, Elbow), John Recore (WR, Eagles, Ankle), Chase Roulier (OL, Washington, Call), James Robinson (RB, Jaguars, Heel)

discipline

– CeeDee Lamp (WR, Cowboys) 5 penalties in the first 6 games of the season. According to ESPN, the Dallas receiver was fined twice for not inserting his jersey into his trousers, once for wearing socks that did not cover up to the knee, once for unlawful restraint and once for a sign that he had touched his hand down. Victory against the Patriots. In total, he returned $ 46,865 to the NFL.

– Desmond King (CB, Texans) He would not have played against the Rams by internal disciplinary action. According to Aaron Wilson (SportsTalk 790), he missed a workout without permission.

Halloween: Miles finished the carrot set

In the garden, Miles Garrett already had graves. On Sunday, he matched his outfit.

Leonard Fornett and Sancy Gardner-Johnson hung out after the game

